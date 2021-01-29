Horoscopes for Friday, January 29, 2021

Aries Even though you may be facing a stressful decision involving your earning capacity, values or joint financial matters, you may be pleasantly surprised by the support you receive from others this day. If you've been thinking about refinancing a property then indications look great to successfully negotiate this matter. However, mix ups and misunderstandings are likely this day, so it would be better to sign the contract on another day. Joint financial or investment matters may be highly active now. Lucky Number 521 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Taurus Make sure that your all your papers are in order. You'll experience friction with colleagues if you are too vocal about your beliefs, so try not to ruffle any feathers. It's better to do your own thing and let others do theirs. Jealousy could be the cause of problems at work. What is your own personal agenda? Perhaps you have wanted your own way too much, lately. Lucky Number 371 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Gemini You'll have difficulty finding equilibrium in your emotional life at this time but things will be better if you are able to control the impulsive side of your character. At work, your usual powers of intuition will be clouded. Fits of feverishness may bother you and break down your energy: try and get into the countryside to recuperate. Lucky Number 529 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Cancer Financial issues move into the foreground. Both buyers and sellers really know their stuff this day, which creates an incredibly competitive trading floor. The good news for you is that the market is becoming increasingly friendly to someone with your particular talents. Make sure you keep things on a professional level at all times. If you have to explain something more than once, then you may be dealing with the wrong person. Lucky Number 664 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Leo Life is too short to exclude anyone from your life. Go ahead and sweep the world up into your arms with a vast, dramatic gesture. No matter what action you decide to take, you can probably expect only positive feedback. Money really does seem to enjoy your company right now, spreading some of your good fortune around would be admirable, but it certainly isn't expected. Lucky Number 092 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer

Virgo You can feel the pressure slowly building, can't you? The end is so close, but in your eagerness you might strike too soon. With so much at stake, you should work to minimize the risks. Let the Sun's energy pass you by, and keep yourself earthbound for a few more hours. You'll know when the time is right by the look in your competitor's eyes. On a day when timing is everything, you don't want to be the first one to make a costly mistake. Lucky Number 384 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Libra You feel as if you've grown a bit possibly even both. If you're feeling cramped, different clothing or a simple rearrangement of your space might be a good idea. These practical considerations should only add to the sense of specialness that you carry. If other people had anything to do with your amazing transformation, take the time to thank them formally. A handwritten note or an invitation to a party are both welcome additions to your loved ones' mailboxes. Lucky Number 904 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Scorpio You were able to remain positive up to this point, but by now you may have noticed that things just aren't going your way. The Moon has caused the underdog and the overlord to somehow reverse positions, and you are caught somewhere in the middle. Hold onto what you have at this very moment, because you won't be getting any more of it for a while. Those who are calling you greedy this day will be calling you lucky tomorrow. Lucky Number 684 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Sagittarius Creative enterprises will see a burst of growth or originality. It is a good day for writers, artists and musicians. If you are caught in legal tangles, there could be a resolution, but not necessarily in your favour. Avoid long trips on this day. Lucky Number 307 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Capricorn This day will be very pleasant and family members will be supportive and concerned about you. You may also get a lot of advice that you don't care for. Avoid work that involves physical strain. This is a wonderful day to party so put your energies into it. Lucky Number 210 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Aquarius A creative, even spiritual energy underlies the day. Keep lines of communication open with your partner. The health of a child or younger member of the family gives cause for concern, so you may decide to seek professional help in this matter. You may have to reschedule your plans to make time for house-guests. The evening brings unexpected surprises. Lucky Number 843 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo