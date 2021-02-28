Horoscopes for Sunday, February 28, 2021

Aries Make the most of today's light hearted and sociable mood by mixing with as many people as possible. You're so easy-going right now that you'll be able to charm everyone who meets you. A few well-chosen words here and there will help to make all social contacts go smoothly, even if secretly you aren't very keen on the person you're talking to. Lucky Number 501 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Taurus There's a very convivial and chummy mood at work today, so enjoy it while it lasts. You might have long chats around the coffee machine or arrange to have lunch with a colleague. You'll also do your best to create a harmonious atmosphere when dealing with clients, customers and your workmates, and they'll really appreciate this. Lucky Number 755 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Gemini It's a great day for Gemini, because everyone wants your company, and it seems that they all want to be your friend. If you're taking part in a social event you'll find plenty of people to talk to even if you didn't know a soul when you walked through the doors. Don't be surprised if someone asks you out or makes a pass at you - it's that sort of day! Lucky Number 436 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Cancer This is a brilliant day for being organized and efficient, whether you're at home or at work. You're in exactly the right frame of mind for solving problems, being brave and discovering what's lurking at the back of the fridge, or going through that mound of paper on your desk. You may even manage to fix any domestic items that are threatening to go on the blink, or you might decide to send them to the mender's before they let you down. Fantastic! Lucky Number 888 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Leo This is a delightful day for being around lots of people. You haven't got the energy to take on anyone who's very difficult or demanding, but you'll be at your most charming when talking to people who are pleasant and polite. It's a good opportunity to organize your social life for the month ahead, so get out your diary and get on the phone. Lucky Number 562 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Virgo There's nothing you'd like better today than a few treats, so work out how you can pamper yourself. If the day's your own, you might decide to spend it being as lazy as possible, but if you're supposed to be working you'll have to fit in some hedonism around your day-to-day schedule. Don't worry, it can be done, and you won't have to spend a fortune in the process because even modest treats will do the trick. Lucky Number 335 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Libra It's a day for enjoying yourself whenever you get the chance, which could be more often than you imagined. You could get lots of treats and nice surprises, or someone might issue an invitation that's far too good to refuse. If you've been wondering when to ask someone out, this is a super day because you're at your most charming and engaging. How can anyone turn you down you when you're like this? Lucky Number 994 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Scorpio It's a wonderful day for enjoying yourself, because you'll make the most of everything you do. But you'll have a good time even if you don't do anything special, purely because you're in such a gregarious and easy-going mood. Having said that, it would be a shame to spend the entire day alone unless that's your idea of heaven. Ring a friend for a chat, meet a mate for coffee or hit the town. Lucky Number 205 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Sagittarius A friend helps you to see yourself in a clearer light today. They might encourage you to talk about some of your fears or hang-ups, or they could help you to thrash out some other problem that's bugging you at the moment. Alternatively, you'll want to do the same for them, in which case you should choose your words carefully so you don't say the wrong thing or sound too harsh. Lucky Number 388 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Capricorn Friends have a wonderful way of cheering you up and making you feel good today. You might have a nice exchange of emails with one of them, or find the time to meet for a cup of coffee in the middle of the day. Don't worry if you can't do anything sociable today because you can always make arrangements for something later in the week. It will be good to have something to look forward to. Lucky Number 255 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Aquarius Open your mind to new facts and ideas today. They could come courtesy of a friend who's full of information about something you've never heard of before, or you might read something fascinating in a book or magazine. The most important thing right now is to keep your mind and your options open, and not to dismiss any idea until you've thought it through carefully. Lucky Number 133 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries