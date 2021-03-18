Horoscopes for Thursday, March 18, 2021

Aries Relationships have extra intensity today, which may or may not be a comfortable experience! You might have a really powerful and important encounter with a special person which puts stars in your eyes and which transforms your relationship. Alternatively, you could have to deal with someone who will try almost anything to make you do what they want. Lucky Number 974 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Taurus If you're a typical Taurean you sometimes feel rather possessive of the special people in your life, and it certainly looks as though that's what's happening today. However, the merest hint of possessiveness is likely to cause a ruckus and create a lot of bad feeling, so do your best to curb it. It's never a good idea to try to control someone, and it definitely won't work today. Lucky Number 559 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Gemini A relationship is undergoing serious and long-term changes, but you may not be very happy about them. Perhaps these alterations to the status quo are making you nervous, or you're wondering where you stand. Well, you need to face up to what's happening, and to find a way of accommodating it. What you can't do is refuse to face facts or to cling to the other person through fear. Lucky Number 134 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Cancer Be careful, because someone could try to get you to do things against your will today. They may manipulate you into a position in which you feel unable to refuse their request, or they could use emotional blackmail to get their own way. It's the same story whether you're at work or dealing with someone who's ill, and you need to tread carefully. Lucky Number 721 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Leo The emotional squalls and turbulence that you faced now return to haunt you today, so watch out. Maybe the other person wants to get their own back in some way, or they're having another attempt at manipulating you into doing what they want. There could also be problems over money, with one of you using it as a lever or bargaining chip. You need to sort this out, but do so without stirring up even more trouble for the future. Lucky Number 129 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Virgo A certain someone wants to twist you round their little finger today, and they'll give it their best shot. Take care because they'll use all sorts of manipulative tactics to get their own way, even if these are ultimately counterproductive. Although you may long to give as good as you get, ask yourself what you'll gain from this in the long term. On the other hand, you may not care about the end result if you're pushed too far. Lucky Number 905 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Libra Someone hits a raw nerve today, which makes you feel slightly paranoid and unhappy. Do your best not to brood on all this because that will only make you feel worse than ever, and could also make you rather suspicious of someone's motives. One way to avoid all this is to keep switching from one activity to another, so you don't get bogged down or obsessed with anything. You should also be careful about comfort eating to make yourself feel better. Lucky Number 769 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Scorpio Be careful when you're out shopping because if you see something you like you'll be determined to have it even if you can't afford it. You won't rest until it's yours, and if you can't buy it you'll try to persuade someone else to stump up the cash on your behalf. There could also be a compulsive quality to a close relationship, leading to a hot-house atmosphere that's enjoyable at first but could soon turn a bit toxic. Lucky Number 745 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Sagittarius A certain person is being awfully controlling and manipulative today, and they seem to know exactly which of your buttons to press to make the most impact. What do they want from you and why don't you want to give it? Are you holding out through a matter of pride or is this person behaving as though you're their personal property? You must do something about this but without making mountains out of molehills. Lucky Number 624 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Capricorn Watch out because someone is showing distinctly possessive tendencies today. They want to tell you what to do and they don't want you to stray out of their range of vision, either. It may not bother you at first but it will start to get to you after a while, especially if this person is also suspicious of what you've been doing recently. You may also be gripped by obsessive emotions about something that is currently being kept under wraps. Lucky Number 175 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Aquarius Tread carefully when talking to someone about the things they value because they'll get very hot under the collar if they think you're getting at them in some way. There could also be a big difference of opinion about what someone spends their money on or the people they spend their time with. Could jealousy or possessiveness be at the root of the current problems? And, if so, are they justified? Lucky Number 274 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini