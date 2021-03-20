Horoscopes for Saturday, March 20, 2021

Aries Romance is in the air at the moment and it's even more likely from today. You could be about to fall in love with someone new, or an existing relationship might go through a very lovey-dovey phase. You might also become involved in a charitable event or a good cause during the next couple of weeks, in which case it could spark off a new chapter in your life. Lucky Number 796 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Taurus Today's New Moon is shining a light on your hopes and wishes for the future, and encouraging you to work towards some of them during the coming fortnight. The first step is to have faith in them and to believe that you'll actually achieve them, otherwise you may as well not bother. So select something that you're desperate to achieve and then give it a shot. Lucky Number 152 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Gemini Today's New Moon will have a rejuvenating effect on your career and long-term ambitions during the next two weeks. You might become fired up with renewed enthusiasm for a plan that's been falling by the wayside recently, or you could be approached out of the blue to do something that will put you on the map. It's also a brilliant time to apply for promotion or a new job. Lucky Number 333 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Cancer Today's New Moon will have a rejuvenating effect on you during the next two weeks because it will fire you with enthusiasm for all sorts of exciting projects and new enterprises. This is no time to tell yourself that you can't do something. Instead, you've got to persuade yourself that you can, and that you can even achieve things that you believed were beyond you. Practise the power of positive thinking, and you'll be astounded. Lucky Number 816 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Leo It's good to know that you can count on a certain person today. They're dependable and trustworthy, especially if you need to confide in them for some reason. Even if you don't have anything very earth- shattering to say, you'll appreciate knowing that you're rooting for each other and your relationship is built on strong foundations. Make sure you nurture it and let this person know how much you appreciate them. Lucky Number 111 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Virgo There's a New Moon today and it will affect your relationships during the coming two weeks. This is ideal if you've been at cross purposes with someone recently and you've been wondering how to make amends, because New Moons are always times of fresh starts. If you're getting married in the next couple of weeks you couldn't have chosen a more auspicious time. Any other form of teamwork will go well, too. Lucky Number 203 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Libra This is a fabulous day for rolling up your sleeves and getting on with whatever happens to be important at the moment. You'll do really well if you're at work, and will take pride in doing the best job you can possibly manage. If you're thinking about looking for a new job, this is a good day for making plans or working on your CV. Be prepared! Lucky Number 221 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Scorpio Today's New Moon heralds the start of a brand new phase in your emotional life. If you've been having problems with a certain person recently, try to make amends during the coming two weeks. There could also be good news about a child and you might receive an invitation to a forthcoming celebration, such as a wedding. It sounds as though there's a lot for you to look forward to. Lucky Number 307 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Sagittarius Today's New Moon will have a revivifying effect on your home life during the next two weeks. A new understanding is likely if things have been dicey between you lately, or you might decide to give your home a minor facelift. If you're thinking of moving house or buying somewhere for the first time, you should get started now so you can make the most of the energy of the New Moon. Lucky Number 144 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Capricorn This is the perfect day for building bridges between you and a certain person in your life. Things haven't run as smoothly between you as you would like lately, so it's time to say sorry and do something constructive about the situation. If you have a tendency to take this person for granted, make a big effort to ask them what they would like out of your relationship, and be prepared to listen no matter what they tell you. Lucky Number 136 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Aquarius Today's New Moon will affect your finances during the next two weeks. What a surprise, considering the emphasis there's been on your money recently! It's a great chance to evaluate your current financial position and to do what you can to improve it. If you're feeling flush, it will be an excellent time to invest your money in items that will grow in value but also give you pleasure. Lucky Number 186 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra