Horoscopes for Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Aries Yesterday's tired and listless mood has vanished, leaving you raring to go once more. Today, you're ready to work hard on any conversations that will help you make a name for yourself, make money, or boost your self-esteem. It's also an excellent day for making some long-lasting and serious changes to your value system, especially if you know they're long overdue. Lucky Number 437 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Taurus You have power and presence as Mercury enters your sign, so use it wisely. It's ideal for giving someone your opinion or for taking part in a debate, because your words will carry plenty of weight. However, you must resist the urge to push your ideas down anyone's throat because that will backfire on you sooner or later. Take it gently and know when to keep quiet! Lucky Number 876 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Gemini As Mercury moves into your twelfth house of secrets, it's a good day for looking at your innermost fears, needs and motives. If you're a classic Gemini you might feel rather silly doing this, perhaps telling yourself that such self-analysis is all a lot of nonsense, but it will turn out to be a very valuable exercise if you're prepared to persist with it. So give it a try! Lucky Number 963 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Cancer This is a marvellous day for solving any problems that you've encountered in relationships recently. These might be anything from a slight niggle with a partner to a major disagreement with a friend, but they need to be tackled right now while you're able to say and do the right things to get your relationship back on an even keel. Lucky Number 168 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Leo This is a great day for making some constructive changes to your life, as Mercury crosses into your mid-heaven. Concentrate on whatever you think needs to be fixed, and approach it from a positive angle. You're feeling powerful, which will help you achieve whatever you set out to do. If you make the most of today's astrological influences you'll feel that you've really achieved something worthwhile. Lucky Number 431 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Virgo This is a fantastic day for rolling up your sleeves and getting on with whichever jobs require your attention. You're in a fix-it mood, so it's a good opportunity to check that equipment and systems are all working properly and to do something about them if they aren't. If you've got to make a decision you'll think it through carefully and will choose the most sensible and logical option. Lucky Number 302 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Libra Sort out domestic budgets and other money concerns now, because you're in exactly the right frame of mind to tackle such matters. If you're currently involved in a property deal, perhaps because you're buying or selling your home, this is the perfect day to sort out the details, negotiate the price or ask some intricate questions. Lucky Number 151 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Scorpio It's a good day for fixing anything that's wrong, whether it's an object, a situation or a relationship. You have a strong sense of your own abilities and strengths, so play on them in order to get the best out of the day. What's more, you won't be overbearing or power-crazy while you're doing this. You'll simply be operating at your best, for everyone to see. Lucky Number 633 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Sagittarius It's a good day for spending money on health and fitness, especially if this is the start of a new regime in which you'll take better care of yourself. You might take out a subscription to a gym if you don't already belong to one, buy yourself some vitamins and other supplements, treat yourself to a massage or complementary therapy, or switch to eating organic food. Lucky Number 466 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Capricorn You have the power to make some big changes to your life today, so don't hold back. It will feel really good to know that you're achieving something. Your relationship with a certain someone is also affected by today's astrological influences, and you'll have a huge impact on them. But don't abuse this power by using it for selfish purposes, such as making this person agree to all your demands. Lucky Number 960 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Aquarius This is a great day for making some changes to your home life, especially if you want them to last a long time. You might decide to move the furniture around or get out the paint pot, or you could be going for something more deep and meaningful, such as getting in touch with a relative you haven't heard from in a while. Memories could also come flooding back, so be prepared for some emotional moments. Lucky Number 418 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer