Horoscopes for Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Aries You're quite something today! You're sexy, attractive and full of personality, so don't be surprised if more than one person falls under your spell. How can they resist, when you're like this? If you've only got eyes for you-know-who, make sure that they know all about it. It's the perfect day for wooing your one true love all over again, even if you've been together for years and years. Lucky Number 143 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Taurus You embark on a much more positive and cheerful phase from today, which is a relief if you've been having rather a hard time of it lately. This is your opportunity to concentrate on yourself for a change, especially if that means launching new projects. Taking the initiative will give you a new lease of life and will also fill you with fresh hope for the future. Lucky Number 718 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Gemini For the next four weeks, the planets give you a chance to catch your breath and recharge your batteries, and probably the easiest way for you to do this is to retire from the limelight every now and then. You may choose to spend more time by yourself than usual, or opt for evenings in rather than nights out on the town. Don't be surprised if you feel shy or hesitant at times. Lucky Number 481 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Cancer Hobbies, spare-time activities and group gatherings are all in the Stars during the next four weeks. Yes, it's time to relax a little by doing things that you enjoy and which aren't angled at putting you ahead of the game. It will be a great chance to broaden your interests if they've got rather small recently, so don't be afraid to try something totally new. You might love it! Lucky Number 622 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Leo Luck is all around you, Leo, so don't let it slip through your fingers. Maybe you should enter a competition or buy a lottery ticket, just in case? It's also a brilliant day for any form of travel. Not only will you enjoy the journey but you'll like the destination as well. If the thought of holidays is too tempting to ignore, enjoy deciding where you're going to go and then booking it up. Lucky Number 296 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Virgo You need all the breaks you can get at the moment, thanks to the bad- tempered atmosphere that's been surrounding you over the past couple of days, but some good fortune arrives at your door today. You'll be offered some great opportunities during the next four weeks, and some of these could involve travel or further education. Take advantage of every chance that comes your way because you may not get a second bite of the cherry. Lucky Number 378 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Libra Things have been a bit dicey between you and certain people lately, but today you can put it all behind you and be friends again. You may have to eat a little humble pie first, of course, but that's a small price to pay for restoring the peace. Any sort of social occasion will go really well now, and you'll be one of the stars. Lucky Number 566 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Scorpio During the next four weeks you'll feel far happier when you're with other people than when you're by yourself. That's because the company of others will encourage you to express your true self, whatever and whoever that is. It will be a great time to be part of a team, whether on a permanent basis or only as a temporary measure. Even if you usually love your own company it won't be nearly as much fun as normal between now and late May. Lucky Number 644 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Sagittarius Life is pretty good because you're feeling relaxed and sociable. You're also interested in talking to people as individuals, so right now you aren't interested in whether they fit into the right social class or if their skin is a colour you're comfortable with. You can see beyond all that and want to know what makes them tick. Lucky Number 418 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Capricorn If you feel you've been through the mill recently, you can heave a huge sigh of relief today because things are starting to improve. The emotional tension is beginning to disappear and you're getting in the mood to have some fun. And this happy state of affairs will last for the next four weeks, so there's plenty of time to enjoy yourself and welcome lots of love and laughter into your life. Lucky Number 691 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Aquarius Your current need to be surrounded by familiar faces and places, becomes even stronger from today and will remain so for the next four weeks. This may not be your usual style but right now you need to reconnect with your roots and to spend more time with people who've known you since you were so-high. You might even contemplate literally walking down memory lane by revisiting some of your old haunts. Better take a hankie with you, just in case. Lucky Number 301 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn