Horoscopes for Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Aries This isn't a good day in which to start anything new, especially if it's connected with your home or family, because it could easily go wrong or fizzle out. Instead, concentrate on projects that are already up and running. Any social arrangements that you make today might fall apart and never happen, so be warned if you're planning something important. You might be wise to wait for a day before swinging into action. Lucky Number 486 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Taurus If you start anything new today don't expect it to get very far. It might be a new venture that fizzles out through lack of interest, or an appointment that has to be altered after a last-minute change of plan. Try to postpone writing and sending any important letters or forms because they could get lost along the way or contain a mistake. Lucky Number 574 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Gemini Be wary about buying or selling anything important or valuable today because your plans could go awry. For instance, there might be a fault with something that you buy, or the payment that you receive for an item that you've sold might never materialize. Instead, use the day to go over your financial arrangements and check that they're okay. Lucky Number 384 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Cancer Try not to start any new projects today because they're unlikely to get off the ground in the way you want. For instance, a proposal may fizzle out long before it sees the light of day, or if you make an arrangement with someone they might let you down. Instead of starting anything new, concentrate on existing projects and activities. Lucky Number 304 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Leo If you were hoping to confide in someone today, you could be disappointed at the way things turn out. The right moment might not arrive, or you may not manage to meet up after all. If you want to get the best out of the day, aim to spend some time by yourself, preferably finishing off projects you've already started rather than beginning anything new. Lucky Number 714 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Virgo It's a lovely day for enjoying your social life and for catching up on all the news with your other half. However, you should be prepared for disruptions and last-minute changes of plan if you try to arrange anything new. For instance, you may have to postpone a meeting if you arrange it today, and if you're trying to set up some form of collaboration it may never see the light of day. Lucky Number 161 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer

Libra Do yourself a favor and avoid arranging any social events today. Nothing may come of them, perhaps because they're cancelled or one of you fails to show up at the appointed hour. Concentrate instead on activities that have already been arranged. If you're taking part in a group gathering, be prepared for minor snags or delays. Lucky Number 800 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Scorpio If you want a hassle-free life you should try not to arrange any new trips or journeys today, in case something goes wrong with them. Even pre-arranged journeys could be affected by delays and setbacks, so you'd better take some reading matter with you in case you're left twiddling your thumbs. Double-check that you've got everything you need before setting out, such as your car keys or your passport. Lucky Number 535 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Sagittarius If you want to avoid making trouble for yourself, you'd be wise to postpone starting any new financial arrangements today, especially if they're connected with major companies such as insurance firms or mortgage lenders. Such arrangements are unlikely to stand the test of time and could easily fall apart at the seams or generate a lot of hassle. Better by far to follow up on existing financial arrangements for the time being. Lucky Number 603 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Capricorn Any form of teamwork is likely to hit snags today when people let you down or things simply don't go the way you want. This will be irritating and disappointing but try not to overreact, as though it's the end of the world. Prevent any more problems by not making any new arrangements today. Wait until tomorrow when things stand a better chance of working out in the way you want. Lucky Number 333 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Aquarius Concentrate on projects that are already up and running today and postpone starting anything new. Any project that gets off the ground today could soon come a cropper or may never fulfil its promise. This is especially likely if it's connected with your job or your health, so don't take the risk in the first place. Lucky Number 443 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo