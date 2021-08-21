Horoscopes for Saturday, August 21, 2021

Aries Everything has extra intensity and meaning for you today, so you're taking it more seriously than usual. This could lead to some important encounters with people in which you seem to be communicating on a deeper level than normal, but it also has a tendency to make you slightly touchy and huffy. Try not to brood on slights or pointed remarks that probably don't really exist. Lucky Number 144 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Taurus A loved one is a thorn in your side today. They're taking everything very seriously and have a tendency to turn minor niggles into major dramas. Do your best to avoid rising to the bait and becoming equally overwrought, because there'll be no stopping you once that happens. It may help to make yourself scarce for a while, so you can calm down. Lucky Number 577 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Gemini Watch out for someone who's being bossy and dictatorial. They obviously think they know best and they can't understand why you don't agree with them. But the simple fact is that you don't, and that you resent the way they're trying to control you. Try to defuse the situation with some gentle humor, but if that fails you may have to adopt a tougher strategy. Lucky Number 632 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Cancer Someone seems to think they deserve special treatment, even if you don't agree with them. They'll soon make a fuss if they don't get what they want, but quite honestly they're being such a pain that you're determined to spike their guns and not give them the satisfaction of having things all their own way. Sounds as though you'd better make yourself scarce for a while! Lucky Number 232 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Leo Life is like a rollercoaster today because it's full of ups and downs. Do your best not to make the day more emotionally draining than it needs to be, so try not to turn any little glitches into major dramas. You should also do your best not to boss a loved one around because they won't take kindly to such behavior and will give as good as they get. Lucky Number 385 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Virgo Someone's feelings are very intense and passionate today, which is great up to a point. However, they could easily go over the top and work themselves up into a lather, especially if they're feeling vulnerable or haunted by things that happened in the past. Alternatively, you might be the one who's feeling all churned up, in which case you should release your emotions with care. Lucky Number 696 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Libra Life has been pretty good over the past few days but it takes a slight downturn today. That's because you're feeling rather hassled and stressed, especially if you've got lots of work to do or you're coping with the burden of someone else's expectations of you. Try to rise above all this otherwise you'll become very intense and bad-tempered. Lucky Number 127 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Scorpio Let's get something straight, Scorpio. The fact that you love someone doesn't give you the right to tell them how to lead their life or what to spend their money on, even if you are concerned about them. Unfortunately, you're going to have to bite your lip when you observe their current antics, unless you don't mind annoying them and watching them flounce off in a huff. Lucky Number 745 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Sagittarius Domestic problems loom large today, so take care. Unfortunately, it's one of those days when the better you know someone, the more likely they are to get under your skin. You may also be stewing about something that happened in the past but which you've never got over and which has now come back to haunt you. But what's the point of brooding about it? Lucky Number 746 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Capricorn A certain person is very forceful, making it uncomfortable to be around them for long. They have very strong ideas about how things should be and they're keen to tell you all about them. This might be alright for a while but it will soon start to pall, especially if there are reasons why you can't tell them to take a running jump. Try changing the subject. Lucky Number 789 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Aquarius A certain someone is being rather bossy and dictatorial today. They obviously think they know best, although you'd beg to differ. Don't let this get to you because they probably mean well, even if they are being incredibly irritating. You should also be wary of giving someone your advice when they haven't asked for it, especially if it's connected with their friends or the way they spend their money. Lucky Number 947 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn