Actress Drew Barrymore is headed to work in Lexington. Find out why.

Actress Drew Barrymore is headed to Lexington to work on a movie.
Barrymore’s film, “The Stand-In,” will film in part at Wrigley Media Group Studios in Lexington, according to a press release from Barrymore’s production company, Flower Films.
Barrymore, 43, has been a star since she was a child and played Henry Thomas’ little sister in “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.” She won a Golden Globe for the movie “50 First Dates” with Adam Sandler.
Additional cast for “The Stand-In” will be announced shortly, according to the release.
The plot centers on a comedy actress and her ambitious stand-in trading places. Eventually the stand-in starts to take over the actress’ identity, career and boyfriend, according to the release.
The movie will be directed by Jamie Babbit, an Emmy-winning executive producer and director of HBO’s “Silicon Valley.” Babbit has also directed “Gilmore Girls, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” HBO’s “Girls,” and Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
