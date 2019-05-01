Nothing says summer like classic movies at The Kentucky: Here’s what’s playing

Prince, the star of and genius behind “Purple Rain,” debuted in 1984. The movie makes its Summer Classic series debut.

Summer in Lexington isn’t complete without catching one (or several) old favorites at the Kentucky Theater downtown.

The theater released its annual Summer Classic Movie series, and it has lots of familiar favorites again. But there are also nine movies that haven’t been in the summer schedule before.

This year’s list also features a five-title salute to 1939, most often referred to as “Hollywood’s Greatest Year,” according to the Kentucky Theater. These are “Stagecoach,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “Gone with the Wind,” “Son of Frankenstein,” and “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”

Showtimes are 1:30 p.m. and 7:15 every Wednesday. Tickets are $6 per person.

Here’s the schedule; asterisks mark movies making their series premiere. Descriptions from IMDB:

▪ May 22 – “Purple Rain”* (Benefit for Friends of the Kentucky) The Prince movie debuted in 1984 and stars the singer as The Kid, plus Apollonia Kotero and Morris Day. “A young musician, tormented by an abusive situation at home, must contend with a rival singer, a burgeoning romance, and his own dissatisfied band, as his star begins to rise.”

“Stagecoach” is the ultimate classic Western, establishing John Wayne as a star and the iconic setting of Monument Valley as the look of the West.

▪ May 29 – “Stagecoach”* “A group of people traveling on a stagecoach find their journey complicated by the threat of Geronimo and learn something about each other in the process.”

Jimmy Stewart, Grace Kelly and those gorgeous Edith Head clothes. “Rear Window” by Alfred Hitchcock will be back in the Summer Classic Movie lineup.

▪ June 5 – “Rear Window” “A wheelchair-bound photographer spies on his neighbors from his apartment window and becomes convinced one of them has committed murder.”

Another great Western, starring Tim Holt, Humphrey Bogart and Walter Huston.

▪ June 12 – “The Treasure of Sierra Madre” “Fred Dobbs and Bob Curtin, two Americans searching for work in Mexico, convince an old prospector to help them mine for gold in the Sierra Madre Mountains.”

Another 1939 classic is “The Wizard of Oz,” with Bert Lahr, left, as the Cowardly Lion, Ray Bolger as the Scarecrow, Judy Garland as Dorothy, and Jack Haley as the Tin Man. Associated Press

▪ June 19 – “The Wizard of Oz” “Dorothy Gale is swept away from a farm in Kansas to a magical land of Oz in a tornado and embarks on a quest with her new friends to see the Wizard who can help her return home to Kansas and help her friends as well.”

Harrison Ford stars as Indiana Jones in "Raiders of the Lost Ark." Paramount Pictures