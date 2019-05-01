Movie News & Reviews
Nothing says summer like classic movies at The Kentucky: Here’s what’s playing
Summer in Lexington isn’t complete without catching one (or several) old favorites at the Kentucky Theater downtown.
The theater released its annual Summer Classic Movie series, and it has lots of familiar favorites again. But there are also nine movies that haven’t been in the summer schedule before.
This year’s list also features a five-title salute to 1939, most often referred to as “Hollywood’s Greatest Year,” according to the Kentucky Theater. These are “Stagecoach,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “Gone with the Wind,” “Son of Frankenstein,” and “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”
Showtimes are 1:30 p.m. and 7:15 every Wednesday. Tickets are $6 per person.
Here’s the schedule; asterisks mark movies making their series premiere. Descriptions from IMDB:
▪ May 22 – “Purple Rain”* (Benefit for Friends of the Kentucky) The Prince movie debuted in 1984 and stars the singer as The Kid, plus Apollonia Kotero and Morris Day. “A young musician, tormented by an abusive situation at home, must contend with a rival singer, a burgeoning romance, and his own dissatisfied band, as his star begins to rise.”
▪ May 29 – “Stagecoach”* “A group of people traveling on a stagecoach find their journey complicated by the threat of Geronimo and learn something about each other in the process.”
▪ June 5 – “Rear Window” “A wheelchair-bound photographer spies on his neighbors from his apartment window and becomes convinced one of them has committed murder.”
▪ June 12 – “The Treasure of Sierra Madre” “Fred Dobbs and Bob Curtin, two Americans searching for work in Mexico, convince an old prospector to help them mine for gold in the Sierra Madre Mountains.”
▪ June 19 – “The Wizard of Oz” “Dorothy Gale is swept away from a farm in Kansas to a magical land of Oz in a tornado and embarks on a quest with her new friends to see the Wizard who can help her return home to Kansas and help her friends as well.”
▪ June 26 – “Raiders of the Lost Ark” “In 1936, archaeologist and adventurer Indiana Jones is hired by the U.S. government to find the Ark of the Covenant before Adolf Hitler’s Nazis can obtain its awesome powers.”
▪ July 3 – “Fiddler on the Roof”* “In prerevolutionary Russia, a Jewish peasant contends with marrying off three of his daughters while growing anti-Semitic sentiment threatens his village.”
▪ July 10 – “Charade” “Romance and suspense ensue in Paris as a woman is pursued by several men who want a fortune her murdered husband had stolen. Whom can she trust?”
▪ July 17 – “Gone with the Wind” “A manipulative woman and a roguish man conduct a turbulent romance during the American Civil War and Reconstruction periods.”
▪ July 24 – “Kiss Me Deadly”* “A doomed female hitchhiker pulls Mike Hammer into a deadly whirlpool of intrigue, revolving around a mysterious ‘great whatsit.’”
▪ July 31 – “Son of Frankenstein”* “One of the sons of Frankenstein finds his father’s monster in a coma and revives him, only to find out he is controlled by Ygor who is bent on revenge.”
▪ Aug. 7 – “The Goonies”* “A group of young misfits who call themselves The Goonies discover an ancient map and set out on a quest to find a legendary pirate’s long-lost treasure.”
▪ Aug. 14 – “Foreign Correspondent”* “On the eve of World War II, a young American reporter tries to expose enemy agents in London.”
▪ Aug. 21 – “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”* “In 15th century France, a gypsy girl is framed for murder by the infatuated Chief Justice, and only the deformed bellringer of Notre Dame Cathedral can save her.”
▪ Aug. 28 – “Blade Runner: The Final Cut”* “A blade runner must pursue and terminate four replicants who stole a ship in space, and have returned to Earth to find their creator.”
▪ Sept. 4 – “The Big Lebowski” This is the traditional closer to the summer series, a great chance to break out your bathrobe and down a White Russian.
