Need weekend plans? Fountain Films on Friday, Ballet Under the Stars and more

Fountain Films on Friday at Triangle Park in downtown Lexington returns with the first of four Friday showings in August. Up first is “The Waterboy.” 2017 staff file photo

Fountain Films on Friday

Nothing says summer quite like watching a movie under the stars. To mark the occasion Fountain Films on Friday will kick off in Triangle Park on Aug. 2 with a showing of “The Waterboy,” the 1998 sport/comedy feature film starring Adam Sandler. Films run on Friday’s in August, begin at dusk and admission is free. Attendees may purchase food and beverages from the Big L’s Gourmet Dogs at Triangle Park Café. 400 West Main Street. DowntownLex.com

Cars & Coffee

Motor heads can scour a bevy of the region’s vintage and jaw-dropping sets of wheels on Aug. 3 during the third annual Cars & Coffee Hamburg Pavilion Car Show. Taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Regal Cinema parking lot at the Hamburg Pavilion, the free event will feature live music and food trucks alongside the car show, which will boast a featured category of electric cars. 1949 Star Shoot Parkway. Hamburg-Pavilion.com

Shaker Village Craft Fair

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill will present the 23rd annual Craft Fair from Aug. 3-4. Featuring nearly 100 vendor booths, the event will be open each day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for visitors to shop for Shaker reproductions and an assortment of handcrafted items including pottery, jewelry, glassware, woven rugs, needle craft, basketry, leather goods, floral design and more. Tickets are $10 for ages 13 and above, $5 for ages 6-12 and free for children five and under. 3501 Lexington Road in Harrodsburg. ShakerVillageKY.org

Back to School Carnival

Ring in the 2019-20 Fayette County Public Schools year with a Back to School Carnival at the Lyric Theatre from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 3. The free event is presented by the William Wells Brown Neighborhood Association and The Lyric Theatre and will feature food, games, school supply giveaways and more. 300 East Third Street. LexingtonLyric.com

A tradition during Ballet Under the Stars includes a pre-show of young dancers from area dance schools. Rob Bolson

Ballet Under the Stars

The Kentucky Ballet Theatre will bring a night of professional ballet to the serene backdrop of Woodland Park during the 30th annual Ballet Under the Stars from Aug. 1-4. This year’s performances will include classical and contemporary ballet pieces along with guest artists and an international guest choreographer. The event will begin each evening at 8 p.m. with a pre-show youth production followed by the KBT’s main show at dusk. Tickets are $8, with children three years and younger admitted for free. 601 East High Street. lexingtonky.gov/ballet-under-stars

Celebrate the Creative

The second annual Celebrate the Creative party supporting Greenroom Exchange, a non-profit sponsored by LexArts that creates cross cultural experiences by bringing international artists and musicians to the Bluegrass, will take place at 8 p.m. on Aug. 3. Attendees will be able to bid on gifts from Lexington’s creative minds including massage and yoga, social media consultation, mushroom hunting and more along with getting down to live music from C the Beat and Lee Carroll’s Ethos Jazz Quartet. 121 Preston Avenue. Facebook.com/events/316224989286727/

Newsies

The Lexington Theatre Company will present a production of Disney’s Newsies, a heroic story based on the 1899 Newsboys Strike in New York City, at the Lexington Opera House from Aug. 1-4. The production will follow the songs and scenes of the classic 1992 film while also providing more high-stepping moments from its 2012 Broadway adaptation. Showtimes are at 8 p.m. on Aug. 1 and 2, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Aug. 3 and 1 p.m. on Aug. 4. Tickets are $35-85. 401 West Short Street. lexingtonoperahouse.com