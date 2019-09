Movie News & Reviews Watch the new Frozen 2 official trailer September 24, 2019 12:00 AM

In “Frozen,” Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In “Frozen 2,” she must hope they are enough. Featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, the film opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019.