Lexington’s Josh Hopkins is bringing his latest film home for special showing

Lexington’s Josh Hopkins plays a rogue cop in “Crown Vic,” a new movie produced by Alec Baldwin. Screen Media

Lexington native Josh Hopkins will be in town Tuesday for a special showing of his new movie, “Crown Vic.”

The gritty police drama, which opened nationally Nov. 15, also stars Thomas Jane, Luke Keintank, David Krumholtz, Bridget Moynahan and Gregg Bello. Alex Baldwin is one of the film’s producers.

Bello, who is also a producer, will be with Hopkins for the Lexington showing at the Kentucky Theatre.

They will introduce the film and do a question and answer session afterward with the audience.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The one-night showing will be at 7 p.m. Tickets are $8.50.

In “Crown Vic,” Hopkins plays a rogue cop encountered by main characters LAPD officer Ray Mandel and rookie trainee Nick Holland who are searching for cop killers.

Hopkins may best known for playing Grayson Ellis opposite Courtney Cox on “Cougar Town.”

He’s also in “Whiskey Cavalier,” a spy series on ABC; “True Detective,” “Quantico” and other shows.