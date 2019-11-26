Lexington actor holds his own with Hollywood royalty in film shot near Danville

Shooting a feature film on a farm near Danville in September, Lexington actor Kevin Hardesty found himself standing next to a stream with actress Karen Grassle, whom he’d grown up watching in her in a role as Ma Ingalls in the TV drama “Little House on the Prairie.”

They were about to shoot a key scene in “Not to Forget,” starring Grassle as Melody, an elderly Kentucky farm owner who has begun to exhibit signs of Alzheimer’s disease, opposite Hardesty, playing her longtime farmhand and caretaker. (The cast also includes Oscar winners Lou Gossett Jr., Olympia Dukakis, Tatum O’Neal, Cloris Leachman and George Chakiris.)

In the scene, Melody sees her own reflection in the stream and, to her bewildered horror, can’t recognize herself. But just before the cameras rolled, the film’s Italian writer-director, Valerio Zinoli, told the actors not to worry about adhering strictly to the script: Just do the scene as an improv, which is to say however you want.

Grassle looked at Hardesty and said, “Are you ready to play?”

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get an annual digital subscription for only $20. Act before it's gone! VIEW OFFER

He said he was.

Action!

“Who is that woman?” Melody demanded, staring into the water. “Why is she looking at me like that?”

And with no warning, no planning, no rehearsal, Grassle-as-Melody flung herself, wild and wailing, into the stream. Hardesty-as-Joe plunged in after her, struggling to comfort and extract her, the dark water up to their necks, the tragedy that is Alzheimer’s threatening to drown them both.

“The point of the film is to raise awareness Alzheimer’s disease and the impact it has not only on its victims but on caretakers,” Hardesty recalls in an interview. “Before we shot that scene, I’d bonded with Karen, sitting around talking about theater and acting and the craft. What Karen did was a moment of inspiration, and she trusted me enough as an actor to take it to the wall. It was one of the greatest nights of my life.”

From left, Karen Grassle, Kevin Hardesty, Lou Gossett Jr. and Tatum O’Neal during filming of “Not to Forget” near Danville. Grassle is best known known as Ma Ingalls in the TV drama “Little House on the Prairie.” O’Neal and Gossett Jr. have each won an Oscar. Photo provided

It was also a career milestone for Hardesty, a fixture on Lexington stages for a quarter century for the Lexington Shakespeare Festival, Actors Guild of Lexington, Phoenix Group Theatre and, most recently, On the Verge Theatre, where he played Torvald in this season’s back-to-back productions of Henrik Ibsen’s “A Doll’s House” and Lucas Hnath’s “A Doll’s House, Part 2.”

Once an explosive young leading man with matinee-idol looks, Hardesty, now in his mid-50s, has matured into a mellower, more vulnerable figure onstage, his weathered face, mahogany voice and flowing mane giving him a kind of romantic pathos; especially in “Part 2,” his wounded Torvald achieved an unexpected gravitas.

That quality also comes in handy during his alternating performances as Daniel Boone and Jefferson Davis — about 100 shows a year for the past four years — as part of the Kentucky Humanities Council’s long-running Chautauqua series, which dramatizes the contributions of famous Kentuckians for schools and community groups across the state.

Karen Grassle, right, best known known as Ma Ingalls in the TV drama “Little House on the Prairie,” talks with Kevin Hardesty, center, during filming of “Not to Forget” near Danville. Photo provided

But Hardesty’s work on “Not to Forget” was also a reminder of the screen-acting career (and accompanying fame) that might have been. After earning his Bachelor of Fine Arts in theater at the University of Kentucky in 1986, he joined a national tour of Neil Simon’s “Biloxi Blues” and ended up in Los Angeles, where he pursued movie and TV work for about five years.

Although he landed parts in a number of Hollywood projects — notably a substantial role alongside Winona Ryder and Christian Slater in 1988’s “Heathers” — Hardesty returned to Lexington in the early 1990s “to start my real life.”

And that’s why he was “shocked,” as he put it, to beat out a far better-known Hollywood actor to score a lead role in “Not to Forget,” which is now in post-production and could be released in about a year.

“When I auditioned, I thought it would be a smaller role, a townsperson or whatever,” said Hardesty, who declined to say exactly how old he is, out of concern about ageism in the entertainment industry. “But it turns out that my skill set is still sharp. I’m as good as I ever was.”

And perhaps a film career is still out there for Kevin Hardesty.

Kevin Hardesty, left, said it was a career milestone to work with Karen Grassle in “Not to Forget.” Photo provided

“It was interesting to see how these big-name Hollywood people interacted with Kevin on the set,” said Robby Henson, artistic director of Danville’s Pioneer Playhouse, who served as production designer and local consultant for “Not to Forget.” “They didn’t treat him as if he were just a local actor. They treated him as if he knew what he was doing, which he clearly did.”

The experience closed a circle for Henson, who had considered Hardesty for a supporting role in 1995’s “Pharaoh’s Army,” which he had written and directed, alongside Kris Kristofferson, Patricia Clarkson and Chris Cooper.

Henson ended up going with an actor with more recent big-sreen credits — a decision has haunted him ever since. “I went for the Hollywood name,” he said. “But I kept thinking, darn! Kevin would have been good.”

Actors Kevin Hardesty, left, and Lou Gossett Jr. on set during filming of “Not to Forget” near Danville. Photo provided

Fast forward to 2019, when Henson began working with Zinoli on “Not to Forget.” As casting began, Henson reached out to Hardesty, who submitted a powerhouse audition tape.

“There was a very experienced Hollywood actor who wanted the part badly, but Kevin’s audition sealed the deal, and the director stuck with him,” Henson says. “I was so pleased to see that he is still at the top of his game.”

Now, Henson says, if he ever makes another film, as he hopes to, “I’m going to cast Kevin, 100 percent.”