Read Next

LOS ANGELES — Chloe Zhao has been holed up at a Burbank Airbnb guesthouse for more than a month now, working seven days a week on "Eternals," the upcoming cosmic gods Marvel movie she directed and co-wrote. The cottage is a five-minute drive from Walt Disney Studios. She probably could have stayed in a bigger place or a four-star hotel, but Zhao likes the coziness. She also appreciates the way its modesty contrasts with the work she's doing — and relishing.

"When you're making a film and everything feels so big and expensive, it's really nice to come home to a cave at night," Zhao says. We're talking via Zoom early on a recent Saturday morning, sipping coffee, shaking off the sleep. She's telling me about the few personal touches she brought from her Ojai home: the warm, wool blanket she purchased in England while shooting "Eternals," the rice cooker and the kitchen utensils needed to fully employ and enjoy that beloved steaming appliance.