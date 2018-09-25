Cher’s latest album, “Dancing Queen,” is out Sept. 28.
Cher’s latest album, “Dancing Queen,” is out Sept. 28. Vianney Le Caer Invision/AP

New releases Friday from Cher, Chic and Rod Stewart. Is it 1979?

By CD Central

September 25, 2018 06:04 PM

OUT FRIDAY

Jon Batiste - “Hollywood Africans”

John Butler Trio - “Home”

Cher - “Dancing Queen”

Cypress Hill - “Elephants on Acid”

Loretta Lynn - “Wouldn’t It Be Great”

Mudhoney - “Digital Garbage”

Marissa Nadler - “For My Crimes”

Tom Petty - “An American Treasure” (box set)

Amy Ray - “Holler”

“Rick & Morty” Soundtrack

Nile Rodgers & Chic - “It’s About Time”

Rod Stewart - “Blood Red Roses”

Tony Joe White - “Bad Mouthin’”

COMING OCTOBER 5

Cat Power - “Wanderer”

Eric Church - “Desperate Man”

Steve Perry - “Traces”

Twenty One Pilots - “Trench”

