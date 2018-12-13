Red-hot Latin musical artist at Rupp? Ozuna brings his tour to town.

Much of Lexington may not be that familiar with musical artist Ozuna, but to a sizable portion of the rest of the world, he needs no introduction.
If you want proof, just look at the numbers.
Currently, his YouTube subscribers clocks in at more than 21 million, putting him well ahead of the YouTube pages of both Drake and Beyonce. Twenty of his videos have been viewed more than 100 million times with one, “El Farsante (Remix)” with fellow Latin artist Romeo Santos, having over 1.1 billion.
To offer a little perspective, American pop artists like Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Maroon 5 and Taylor Swift are some of the select few artists that can boast similar billion-with-a-”B” numbers on the platform. It’s no wonder that Ozuna was the most viewed musical artist globally on YouTube in 2018.
Ozuna’s popularity isn’t just exclusive to YouTube. He also has one of the highest numbers of monthly listeners on Spotify (more than 39 million as of this publication) and was awarded both Top Latin Artist of the Year and Top Latin Album of the Year for “Odisea” at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.
But what may be as equally surprising as Ozuna’s global popularity is how quickly he has achieved it.
The 26-year-old artist born Jan Carlos Ozuna Rosado hails from San Juan, Puerto Rico, and started writing songs before he was a teenager. After signing his first record deal in 2014, Ozuna’s good looks and sweet tenor started to gain traction both as he released his own music to YouTube and he began collaborating with notable Latin artists like De La Ghetto and Daddy Yankee.
His versatile vocals managed to find a fit on a number of Latin genres, whether it was reggaeton, Latin Trap, R&B or bachata, and was displayed prominently on his 2017 debut album “Odisea,” which features collaborations with notable reggaeton stars J. Balvin and Nicky Jam.
Ozuna’s latest collaborations more than hint at an attempt of American crossover. He is featured prominently on super-producer DJ Snake’s recent single “Taki Taki” featuring contemporary American music stars Selena Gomez and Cardi B. The latter hip-hop star also joined Ozuna on his single “La Modelo” off his 2018 sophomore album “Aura,” an album that debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 album charts, making it the highest debut for a Latin album this year.
As Latin music and its various genres seep into American pop music, it seems like the opportune time to bring Ozuna to Rupp Arena this weekend. This will be Ozuna’s third U.S. tour and after popular Latin trap rapper Bad Bunny postponed and later canceled his performance at Rupp this past fall, his will be the first concert in Rupp Arena to be headlined by a Latin musical artist.
David Farrar, director of booking for Oak View Group Facilities, which handles concert bookings for Rupp Arena, said Ozuna’s popularity has led to big sales numbers in both major metropolitan cities and cities similar to Lexington that don’t have a huge Latin market or notable radio station pushing Latin artists. He said he hopes a positive response to Ozuna’s shows can lead to similar shows being booked at Rupp Arena in the future.
“We’re always trying to do different types of shows for different types of audiences in the market and Ozuna is one of the hottest Latin acts out there.” Farrar said. “So, I figured why not start with the best and, hopefully, the market supports it.”
If you go
Ozuna 2018 USA Aura Tour
When: 8 p.m., Dec. 16
Tickets: $42.50 to $142.50
Where: Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St.
More info.: 859-233-3535 or visit www.rupparena.com
