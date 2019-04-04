Band making a big impression by taking things quieter on latest tour

The Lone Bellow’s Brian Elmquist, Zach Williams and Kanene Donehey Pipkin, will bring their acoustic show to The Burl in Lexington.

First, it was a question of dynamics. How does an Americana-rooted, folk-informed but usually eclectically electric outfit like The Lone Bellow approach a tour where it ditches the stage band, unplugs the amps and lets its three founding members carry the evening on their own around a single microphone?





“It’s like when you go to dinner at a friend’s house with their parents and then your friend leaves,” said singer and multi-instrumentalist Kanene Donehey Pipkin. “Then you’re just alone with their parents.”

Of course, the aptly titled “Triiio Acoustic Tour” (yes, the quirky spelling is intended to further enforce the troika-like intent of the band’s current shows) isn’t as socially awkward as Pipkin’s assessment suggests. Bolstered by a series of critically acclaimed albums, the most recent being 2017’s Dave Cobb-produced “Walk Into a Storm” and several high profile tours, including a 2015 trek with country renegade Eric Church that brought the full electric Lone Bellow to Rupp Arena in 2015, the current acoustic run is simply a different and more direct way of communicating with an audience.

“When we first started these shows, it was pretty nerve-racking,” said vocalist Zach Williams. “We were used to having the power of a full band with us. Going from that to singing around one microphone was a daunting thing. But once we really felt the give and take between us and the people in the seats, it started mold into its own life force.”

“I think this just gives us a chance to re-create the songs and give them another life almost,” added guitarist/vocalist Brian Elmquist. “It was fun to stretch ourselves and not have to lean on the band like that. But it also opened us up to melodies we need to write for our next record.”

The acoustic format is not entirely new to The Lone Bellow. The Brooklyn-bred band (now relocated in Nashville) would regularly devote a brief portion of its full band concerts to the single-mic format.

“A lot of times, you can just get stuck in approaching a show,” Elmquist said. “It’s like, ‘Okay, this is the song, this is how we sing it.’ I mean, it’s not like…”

“‘Groundhog Day’?” interjected Williams.

“Not ‘Groundhog Day,’ because we believe in these songs,” Elmquist continued. “It was more like taking a step back to look at them and finding another way to communicate them. I think that was good for all of us because we had been doing the band thing for a long time. It was good to take a step back and know we can always do this kind of set-up whenever we want. It’s a fun thing to have in our back pocket.”

The Triiio Acoustic Tour also coincides with last fall’s release of “The Restless,” a seven song EP boasting new material, acoustic revisions of earlier tunes and a pair of emotively disparate pop covers (The National’s devastating “Pink Rabbits” and Adele’s cautiously hopeful “Water Under the Bridge”). A literally homemade record cut in the home Pipkin shares with husband Jason (bassist in the Lone Bellow’s full electric lineup), “The Restless” is a retreat of sorts from “Walk Into a Storm,” which was made with Cobb at Nashville’s famed RCA Studio A. That’s the room where recordings by Waylon Jennings, Dolly Parton and, more recently, Chris Stapleton, were fashioned.

“The RCA room is enormous,” Williams said. “All of its history just seeps into your skin when you walk in. There is just this big sound. It was built for a symphony to record in. I remember Brian had a guitar amp in there alone and the mic was picking up the whole room. But we also had Dave steering the ship. That’s what makes him such a special producer. He had a route he wanted to go. When we did our ‘Restless’ EP, there was just a completely different energy.”

“There was only one spot in our attic where we could all stand and record together,” Pipkin recalled. “We had to stand in that one spot at the top of the stairs. For one song (“Power Over Me”) we had to string together a bunch of microphone cords from the attic to the piano downstairs just to record.”

While work on a new studio album is in progress, the Lone Bellow will continue its acoustic trio shows through April, indulging in the sense of musical invention the format offers, as well as the often serene performance intimacy it creates.

“It gets so quiet, even with the audience, that we can hear everything,” Williams said. “It just makes for a different show experience for us.”

But does “everything” perhaps include audience commentary the artists would prefer not hearing?

“Oh, absolutely,” Williams said.

“But that’s okay,” added Elmquist. “We can heckle back.”

If you go: The Lone Bellow Triiio Acoustic Tour

When: 7 p.m. April 8

Where: The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd.

Tickets: $20

Online: thelonebellow.com