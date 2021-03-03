‘Grueling.’ KY cellist Ben Sollee faces COVID-19 ‘long haul’ as he celebrates new soundtrack.

Ben Sollee Jessica Ebelhar

Kentucky cellist, vocalist and composer Ben Sollee revealed recently that he contracted Covid-19 in the fall of 2020 and is now a “long hauler” - one who has had difficulty fully recovering. And this has been happening even as he celebrates perhaps one of the most important achievements in his career: scoring and performing the music for the recently released Robin Wright film, “Land.”

Martin: We’re going to talk with you about your soundtrack for the movie, “Land,” in just a moment. But first, tell us about this experience you’ve been having with COVID-19.

Sollee: I think there’s a body of knowledge and community starting to form around long-term COVID symptoms. I guess what (Dr. Anthony) Fauci is calling the acute post-COVID syndrome. It’s folks who had COVID that are having ongoing symptoms for months and sometimes even the full year since they’ve had it. For me, that manifests as I still don’t have smell and taste, still quite a bit of brain fog up there, you know, dizziness and fatigue. And really, it means that myself and a lot of others that are going through this are having to adjust to a new normal within the new normal. Right? So, we’re all having to live differently in pandemic times and lockdown. And then within that lockdown, you’re learning how to work within your new boundaries that have been given to you by this long-term syndrome.

Martin: And you came down with is in November?

Sollee: Yes. It made its way into our home right around Halloween and then everybody got it.

Martin: Your whole household?

Sollee: Yeah. So, it’s my wife, and I, and our children including our little baby.

Martin: Oh, my.

Sollee: So, it was definitely a really challenging time as any parent listening knows. Being sick while taking care of sick kids is just one of the most grueling things you can do.

Martin: Do you have a message, Ben, for anybody who still is unconvinced about the dangers posed by this coronavirus?

Sollee: It’s a good question and it’s a challenging one to answer because what we’re really talking about is people’s faith in systems and belief. And there are a lot of people that have good reasons personally and anecdotally through their communities to be skeptical of scientists and medicine. But this virus is absolutely real as we know from the staggering, staggering death tolls. And then knowing that it’s real, understanding that you have the power to help others and it’s not just a bad flu, we don’t know what the long term impacts of COVID are. It’s possible I might never regain my smell and taste. That’s a possibility. It’s possible that I might have ongoing autoimmune issues. And we were very careful. We had decided to let our son go to school and the school had setup smaller pods and it made contact tracing very easy, but it didn’t protect us. You can be careful and you can catch this and you just don’t quite know what the results are going to be.

Martin: And where are you now with your music?

Sollee: I’m in a place that I’ve been in for the last 3 months where, you know, specifically the right side of my body feels heavier than the left side of my body. You know, reaching across the cello playing on the high side, often I find myself pressing too hard, which means that I’m not really connected to the string. So, I just feel a little bit disoriented on the cello. I overcome that often by playing along with a drone so that can be a sound is recorded that has this one single tone to it and playing the cello with that and really sinking in to getting my center of pitch together, making sure that my bow draws across the strings consistently, making sure that I can play and sing along to the cello in a way that matches the timbre of the instrument. And once I do that for about 15 or 20 minutes, I start to feel normal again.

Martin: Your latest work, the soundtrack of the film “Land”, directed by and starring Robin Wright, is a pretty transcendent experience. This is not your first soundtrack. There was “Maiden Trip,” and ‘Beauty Mark.” How did Robin Wright find you?

Sollee: This is a wonderful grassroots story. So, I guess Robin, years ago was going through an experience in her life that was trying and a friend made a mix CD for her. And on that CD was a song of mine called “Prettiest Tree on the Mountain,” which is a song of and about Kentucky and our beautiful natural landscape and the beautiful humans that come out of it. And so, she was a fan from that and then the music supervisor on the movie had heard a track of mine called “Embrace” and sent it to Robin. And Robin found it really fitting for the movie. So, that’s how I got the call. And then after some back and forth and sending some demos to Robin, I got the gig to make music for this. As you mentioned, this is her directorial debut. Fans of Robin Wright love her from her performances in “Princess Bride,” and “Forrest Gump,” and all the way up to “House of Cards” and “Wonder Woman.” But this is the first time that she’s been in the director’s chair for a feature length film. And as part of that process, we all learned with her together what this film needed and how to get it accomplished regardless of the pandemic.

Martin: What’s next for you?

Sollee: Working on a couple other film and TV projects. One that you and your listeners might find interesting about universal basic income called Bootstraps. We put 12 people on universal basic income for 2 years and filmed it. So, that’s going to be a really cool project. And I am working with Kentucky Performing Arts on a holiday show that hopefully we will be able to celebrate together. And then in the next couple weeks, I’ll have a recording out cold called “Slow Flow” that is a cello improv that I did in a grain silo that sounds absolutely sonorous and glorious that I’ve edited down so that it can accompany whatever activity you would like, you know, whether it’s yoga, or cooking, or a walk. It’s just meant to really accompany a daily activity, a slow flow, and try to get re-centered.

Martin: For somebody who is describing himself as having slowed down, it doesn’t sound like you slowed down very much at all. You’re very busy.

Sollee: Yeah. I am definitely a compulsive creative you could say. I like doing a lot of things and you know from our discussions in the past I’ve work with a nonprofit called Canopy helping businesses incorporate a social or environmental mission. I’ve also done a much different work with different clients around storytelling. So, I do love doing this work. I just have to be really intentional about what I’m working on now, which is not entirely a bad thing.