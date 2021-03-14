Where was John Legend when he won a Grammy? Busy in the kitchen with Chrissy Teigen

John Legend accepted his third overall Grammy Award for R&B album from his kitchen.

On Sunday, model Chrissy Teigen filmed her husband’s nonchalant reaction to his big win, which was announced during the Grammys preshow. Legend received the honor for his work on “Bigger Love,” besting fellow nominees Ant Clemons, Giveon, Luke James and Gregory Porter.

“John, you just won R&B album of the year,” Teigen told her partner, who was busy preparing dinner at home when the award was announced. “How are you gonna celebrate?!”

“I’m mincing garlic,” Legend replied coolly while wearing a Versace robe. To which Teigen shouted, “Yayyyyy!”

Legend later expressed his gratitude more thoroughly on Instagram, thanking his many collaborators and sending love to his fans. The singer-songwriter was also nominated this year for R&B performance with Jhené Aiko for their collaboration, “Lightning and Thunder.”

“So grateful to win my 12th Grammy today,” Legend wrote on social media. “Thank you to all my collaborators on #BiggerLove ... We all worked hard to make this album and then promote it during a global pandemic. It wasn’t an ideal situation but we made the best of it and hopefully gave the world some music that helped make their days and nights a little better. Love you all!”

The “All of Me” hitmaker also shared Teigen’s video on Instagram, where he thanked his wife for her support and offered more details about their supper plans.

“How we’re celebrating our Grammy over here!” he wrote. “I love you, @chrissyteigen! Thank you for inspiring me every single day. And thanks for the outstanding cacio e pepe I was mincing garlic for!”