Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion fruitlessly try to tone down ‘WAP’ for Grammys performance, keep the stripper pole

Give CBS credit for trying to find a safe-for-work version of “WAP,” but it was never going to happen.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion took the Grammy stage Sunday night for a censored version of their hit single, but even that included thrusting, stripper poles and Trevor Noah awkwardly joking about his grandmother interrupting his sex dreams.

“The censored ‘WAP’ being more explicit than the explicit version is the greatest troll move of our time,” one stunned fan tweeted.

To pass network censors, the singers swapped out the graphic chorus for a repeated “wet wet wet,” but kept the writhing and message of female sexual empowerment.

In an impressive showing of stamina, Megan Thee Stallion began the performance with “Body” and “Savage” and Cardi B followed with “Up.”

Post Malone, waiting in the wings for his own performance, caught some of his own viral attention when cameras captured him slack-jawed staring on stage.