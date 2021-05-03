Mary Wilson solo album returns 42 years later with blessings of the late singer herself

Mary Wilson left the world with a musical gift — and her family says there’s more to come.

Days before her death on Feb. 8, Wilson had excitedly spilled the beans in a YouTube message to fans: Her long-missing 1979 solo debut was set to be reissued, complete with several never-before-heard tracks recorded about the same time.

Wilson’s premature announcement caught many in her circle by surprise — not least Bruce Resnikoff, president of Universal Music Enterprises, which oversees Motown Records’ legacy catalog. He’s the one who had been quietly working with Wilson to spearhead the plans, including the album’s first-ever digital release.

But in her enthusiasm, eager to share good news with fans, Wilson couldn't help herself. Her daughter, Turkessa Babich, said the project was very special to Wilson and those who loved her.

“The fans have been demanding that it come out for all these years,” said Babich. “And 40-something years later, we finally have it out there.”

The expanded edition of “Mary Wilson” — a collection of disco, pop-rock and ballads — was reissued April 16, including four songs cut with British producer Gus Dudgeon (Elton John). Until now, three of those sat unreleased, and Universal says they have long been “among the most requested items in the Motown catalog.”

The original album, produced by Motown’s Hal Davis two years after the Supremes’ breakup, was a big step for Wilson in 1979 as she embarked on the solo career that would mark her next four decades. But aside from some minor dance-club success for lead single “Red Hot,” the record made little impact. Amid that summer’s growing disco backlash, the album was shelved by Motown just after release.

Wilson’s unexpected death from a cardiovascular disease was startling for those close to her, if only because she had been so revved up and active. Behind the scenes, a busy round of promotion for the album had been lined up, said her longtime publicist Jay Schwartz. In early March — just ahead of her 77th birthday — she was set to appear on “The Talk” and the “Today” show, along with a full day at SiriusXM and a co-hosting gig on “Entertainment Tonight.”

The album’s expanded edition also features three contemporaneous dance mixes of “Red Hot,” along with a previously unheard mid-2000s track that was close to Wilson’s heart.

Produced by Detroit-born songwriter Richard Davis at the Recording Institute of Detroit in Eastpointe, that sparkling R&B number — “Why Can’t We All Get Along” — had come to resonate more and more for Wilson, its Rodney King-inspired title speaking to the social tensions and civic unrest of the moment.

“It’s an anthem,” said Schwartz. “And it’s just really important to us because it was so important to her. She talked about this every single day.”

Davis and co-writer Angelo Bond had conceived the song as a social message, as well as a pushback against music that seemed mostly concerned with “self-gratification,” as Davis put it.

As they crafted the song, they quickly settled on Wilson as an ideal artist for the track, impressed by the former Supreme’s wide-ranging activism both stateside and internationally, including her work for artists rights and awareness about land mines in Asia.

Davis recounted his initial conversation with Wilson when he quickly realized they were very much on the same page.

“You’ve shown your commitment through your body of work, in such a way that you’ll be authentic,” he said he told the singer. “I explained our philosophical stance about society, the role that music can play in terms of enhancing that. She looked at me and said: ‘Richard, it’s almost as though you’ve read my mind. It’s almost as if you stepped into my diary and read what I was writing.’”

For Wilson and her fans, “Why Can’t We All Get Along” might also be read with another resonant message. Recorded in the wake of the ill-fated Supremes reunion tour in 2000 — when Wilson bailed out amid another high-profile dispute with Diana Ross — the song opens with some personally themed lyrics: “I sang my song with others and it was all good. I rang the bells of life and stood.”

The supposed icy relationship between Ross and Wilson has been gossip-column fodder since the '70s. But the truth isn’t so cut-and-dried, according to Babich, who said her mother and Ross remained cordial, decades after teaming up with Florence Ballard as teenagers and eventually going on to global success as the Supremes.

“They've been speaking, communicating, throughout the years,” said Babich. “My mom would always reach out to tell her she loves her or talk about her new project.”

In 2019, when Wilson’s picture book “Supreme Glamour” was nearing publication, she had Ross’ back, her daughter said.

“My mother wasn't happy about the cover of the book because Diane's face is looking down. And she kept telling the publishers: ‘No, I want a picture where you can see her beauty,’” said Babich. “She wrote (Ross) a little email saying, ‘You know, I'm so sorry. I really tried my best to get a better picture.’ Diane responded, ‘That’s OK.’ You know, she understood.”

In a life full of career milestones, recent years had been especially exciting for Wilson. Her 2019 stint on “Dancing with the Stars” was especially galvanizing, her publicist said — a chance to star alone on a national stage.

“Mary was finally getting her due,” Schwartz said. “I think she felt like it was Mary Wilson — not ‘Mary Wilson of the Supremes.’ Like everybody knows who Mary Wilson is.”

The Motown star had her hands in a host of projects, including lobbying the U.S. Postal Service to create a stamp honoring Ballard and continuing to push state legislatures to enact laws cracking down on phony acts posing as original artists and groups. (Such bills have been enacted in 35 states.)

She was eager for the pandemic to end, excited to get back on the road and during the past year had ramped up her social media presence, embracing YouTube and Twitter as means to stay connected with fans.

“Every time she saw her grandchildren, she was like — ‘Oh, TikTok!’ What’s that? Show me the new thing,’” said Babich. “So she was excited about all the new technology out there and she wanted to be part of it. She wanted to interact. Mom really wanted to be part of the new generation. She wanted to teach them. She was always teaching everyone around her and, you know, she was just excited about what was going to come this year.”

More Wilson projects are being planned, and Universal has pledged its backing, said Schwartz.

“We're going to pursue anything that comes to us, and we're going to keep her legacy out there,” he said. “Mary really wanted a Broadway play, a documentary. And who knows — maybe a movie. Why not from the horse's mouth, instead of all these other people claiming that they knew the story, when it wasn't really the true story of the Supremes?”

And there are more songs to be unearthed from the vaults, Babich said. The recent release of the 1979 album is just the tip of the iceberg.

“There’s a lot more music out there that we haven't even heard. It would be great to have it out there,” she said. “This is just the beginning. We're excited that we're able to get it out there.”

"She was planning for everything," Babich added. "And we're just going to make sure that we accomplish all her goals and keep that Supreme legacy going on for generations.