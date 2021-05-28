New music: 5 must-hear albums to check out in June

Here are five new album releases that should be on your radar for June:

“Lovesick,” Raheem DeVaughn & Apollo Brown

DeVaughn is one of the best soul singers in the business today, while Brown is an acclaimed hip-hop producer who has worked with such acts as Planet Asia and Ghostface Killah. Judging by the “Lovesick” singles that have already been released, this full-length collaboration could turn out to be one of the season’s most delightfully soulful offerings. Due out June 4.

———

“Milk and Honey,” Crowder

Texas singer-songwriter David Crowder — who is better known these days just by the mononymous stage name Crowder — is back with a follow-up to the 2018 offering “I Know a Ghost.” It’s Crowder’s fourth full-length solo outing to date and it features the chart-topping single “Good God Almighty.” Due out June 11.

———

“Path of Wellness,” Sleater-Kinney

The pioneering rock outfit, which ranks among the most important and influential acts of the last 30 years, is ready to unleash a new batch of material. It’s the band’s first official outing as a duo, as vocalist-guitarists Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker continue on after drummer Janet Weiss’ departure following the release of 2019’s “The Center Won’t Hold.” Due out June 11.

———

“The Golden Casket,” Modest Mouse

Vocalist-guitarist Isaac Brock and his indie-rock Mouseketeers have delivered so many great albums over the years, including 2004’s "Good News for People Who Love Bad News,” 2007’s “We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank” and, best of all, 2000’s “The Moon & Antarctica.” Expect yet another winner when the band issues its long-awaited follow-up to 2015’s “Strangers to Ourselves.” Due out June 25.

———

“Hymn of Heaven,” Phil Wickham

The platinum-selling singer-songwriter from San Diego, known for such popular singles as “This Is Amazing Grace,” “Great Things” and “Living Hope,” returns with his eighth studio album. Two singles from the set have already been released — “House of the Lord” and “Battle Belongs” — the latter of which was a sizable radio hit. Due out June 25.