Chicago ‘adult hip-hop’ duo Abstract Mindstate has a comeback, produced and pushed along by Kanye West

CHICAGO — For Abstract Mindstate, this moment has been a long time coming. And by a “long time,” that means 16 years. “Dreams Still Inspire,” the hip-hop duo’s first full-length album, was released last week as the first entry on YZY SND, the new label imprint from controversial rapper, producer and fashion designer Kanye West. Yet despite their journey to this moment, Abstract Mindstate said it has all been worth it.

Back in 2005, the duo comprised of MCs Olskool Ice-Gre and Ebony Poetess (EP) Da Hellcat split up after six years of making music together. Formed at Jackson State University in Mississippi when they were students, Abstract Mindstate bubbled under the surface in Chicago’s early aughts hip-hop scene. That is, of course, until it didn’t.

“We stopped doing Abstract Mindstate. (But) we didn’t split from each other,” said EP. “It wasn’t like a split where we didn’t talk to each other. But at that point, we had exhausted everything we could — I mean monetarily, emotionally. We were spent.”

Gre remained in the music business, working in a variety of areas, from management to songwriting to production. He also served as the first A&R of West’s GOOD Music label. Meanwhile, EP went back to school with a career in mind, earning degrees in psychology from Northeastern University and applied behavioral analysis from the University of Cincinnati.

Returning to music, however, may have been divine timing. “I can pinpoint the exact time when music was something to me that I didn’t think about,” EP recalled. “I don’t know why I said these words out loud, looking in the mirror, like, ‘Music is gone from your spirit.’”

A week later, West intervened without even knowing it.

According to Gre, during a moment of writer’s block, EP’s cousin — an Abstract Mindstate superfan — encouraged Gre to listen to one of the group’s old tracks titled “Sacrifice,” off an old mixtape.

“I actually caught a vibe. I hadn’t heard that stuff in a long time and it felt good. It felt like what made me love my group and what made me love hip-hop,” recalled Gre. “The next thing I know, I listened to the whole mixtape and I actually (felt) like writing. I (hadn’t) felt like writing in years. I said, ‘I bet you if I let Kanye hear this, it’ll make him want to write too.’”

Gre sent it to West who called Gre at 6 in the morning the next day.

“He’s like, ‘Man, I had a concept. I want two artists to represent YZY SND.’ He said Teyana Taylor. I said, ‘OK, OK, I see that.’ And Abstract Mindstate,” said Gre. “I just started laughing because I thought he was joking.”

But West was serious, with plans to sign the group and produce their record.

“I said, ‘Do you think the world is ready for some 40-something-year-old rappers?’ He said, ‘That’s exactly what they ready for,’” Gre remembered. “‘Abstract Mindstate is going to heal people and save lives.’”

Although West wanted EP to fly out to California that very same day, she arrived over the weekend, still with some doubts about the whole situation. West affirmed his commitment, promising the duo no constraints on studio time.

Still, developing the idea for a creative project and actually working on it are two different things. While Gre fell easily into the writing life, EP found it challenging. Although the duo describe their dynamic as “like peanut butter and jelly,” pushing through the mental hurdles of writer’s block — especially as an adult who had been out of the game for more than a decade — took time for EP. A lot can change over the years.

“I was working, taking care of my dad, coming back to record, writing,” EP said. “My father was dying. ... It was so much going on that everything was blurry. It was crowded.” Unfortunately, it was not until her father died in April 2018 that she began to work through those mental blocks. Then the motivation flowed.

West was an active producer with the duo, often making them rewrite lines to get the tracks just right. Gre jokingly called it “creatively threatening,” but it seemed to work, or at least help the group match the best idea of Abstract Mindstate West had developed in his head. They eventually recorded 27 songs, whittling that number down to 11 to best reintroduce Abstract Mindstate to the world.

The result is “Dreams Still Inspire.” Gre describes their sound as “adult contemporary hip-hop.” Part of it is due to what they see as a needed change in the world of hip-hop.

“We want a variation. We need some differences,” EP said.

“That doesn’t mean old rap. What that means is it’s an alternative. It’s not trap. It’s not street. It’s not negative. It’s not degrading women,” said Gre. “It’s a more mature sound of rap.” Other artists they cite within this genre include Cordae and Joey Bada$$.

For old-school hip-hop heads, listening to “Dreams Still Inspire” may feel like throwing on a warm blanket on an ice cold winter day. West’s sharp, familiar production of yore coupled with the duo’s unique cadences make for a perfect match. Single “A Wise Tale” is precise in its charm and easily one of the best local tracks of the year. There is a history and legacy within each of the album’s songs (due in part to the abundance of samples), harking back to some of the glory days of Chicago’s new millennium hip-hop aesthetic.

“I’m apprehensive and nervous. I’m excited,” EP said about the album’s release after two years of work. “This will be the first time that people all over the world on a larger scale will be able to hear us. Like, what will they think? What will they say? For me, it’s a double-edged sword.”

Gre agreed, calling this particular moment — which also includes the debut of a new documentary, “We Paid Let Us In! The Legend of Abstract Mindstate,” detailing their story — particularly “surreal.”

“We always thought we could make history. There (were) unique things about us that we felt the game needed,” he said. “I feel that God left that space open for us.”

———