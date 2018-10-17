Lexington Children’s Theatre - “The Ghosts of Pineville”
Lexington Children's Theatre presents local author Sara Turner's "The Ghosts of Pineville," adapted for the stage by Jeremy Kisling. The play combines three stories by Turner, best know for her work as co-owner of Cricket Press.
Scarlet Cup Theatre, which specializes in site-specific theater, is presenting British playwright John Godber’s “Departures” at Stuart Powell Field, the Danville-Boyle County Airport. The play looks at the lives of jet-set businessmen.
Bluegrass Community and Technical College Theatre presents “Trap House,” a play about a young man trying to rise above his circumstances, written by program graduate Jeremy Gillett. It plays Sept. 27-30 at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center.
The first national tour of “The Play That Goes Wrong” rehearsed at the Lexington Opera House and gave preview performances in Lexington Sept. 14 and 15 before sitting off to cities such as Chicago and Los Angeles.
Family, friends and colleagues of Holly Salisbury, the founding director of the University of Kentucky's Singletary Center for the Arts, gathered August 2 to remember her in the building she ran from 1979 to 2005. Salisbury died July 28.
Leah Nanako Winkler, a playwright based in New York who attended Tates Creek High School, talks with her high school drama teacher, Lisa Osterman, about her play ‘God Said This’ premiering at the Humana Festival of New American Plays in Louisville
Opera singer Phillip Gay had to learn how to play basketball for his lead role in "Bounce," an opera that combines opera music with live basketball playing at Calvary Baptist Church Recreation and Outreach Center off of East High Street. It plays
'I didn't think that being a puppeteer would be this difficult.' Treyton Blackburn and Alex Ramsey, actors for UK Fine Arts' production of Little Shop of Horrors, talk about the complexities of controlling the Audrey II puppets for the play.
After graduating from Trinity High School in Louisville, UK freshman Evan Pride lands lead actor role in his first college play, Little Shop of Horrors, performing this Thursday through Saturday at the Guignol Theatre in the UK Fine Arts building
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.