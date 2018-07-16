Wing Hut co-owner Tom Liu described the food as Buffalo Wild Wings meets Chick-fil-A with a bit of Popeyes thrown in. But the taste apparently never caught on in Lexington
Two Lexington chicken restaurants closed after less than six months

By Janet Patton

July 16, 2018 10:20 AM

If you were waiting for the crowds to die down before you went to the new Wing Huts, you’ve missed your window. Both restaurants, one on North Broadway and one on East New Circle Road, apparently have closed.

“We are out of business,” confirmed co-owner Tom Liu, who opened the two fast-food restaurants this spring with co-owner Guang Ni.

In January, Liu described the food as “a downscale Buffalo Wild Wings, with some Chick-fil-A and a little Popeyes thrown in there. We’re a lot faster and cheaper, with drive-through and everything.”

Liu did not say when the restaurants closed but they were open less than six months.

