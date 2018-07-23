Lexington Restaurant Week is coming. Here’s what’s on some of the menus.

It’s the week Lexington foodies save up their appetites for all year: Lexington Restaurant Week is back.
The event features 24 restaurants serving special menus for $27 per person for multi-course meals. Another 10 restaurants are serving multi-course meals for two people to share for $27.
The specials start on Thursday and will be available through Aug. 4; $1 of the meal price will benefit LexArts. It’s a chance to eat great meals at some of Lexington’s best restaurants for a bargain price and support the arts.
The full menus are available on Lexingtonrestaurantweek.com; some of the specials will include:
Azur is offering a choice of three appetizers: Chef Jeremy Ashby’s pimento cheese fritters, heirloom tomatoes or a chickpea fritter; choice of three entrees: Kentucky bourbon hangar steak, pan-roasted green goddess airline chicken breast, or catfish-fried tempeh. For dessert, there’s ginseng spiced pineapple upside down cake or chocolate tofu cheesecake with peanut butter pretzel crust.
Carson’s is offering, for appetizers, either sriracha bourbon barbecue ribs or salmon bruschetta. The entrees are either a filet medallion with Carson’s bearnaise, or salmon Oscar style, on garlic mashed potatoes ans asparagus, topped with buttered lump crab meat. Desserts include banana bourbon bread pudding or ice cream martini.
Coles 735 Main is offering for appetizers: warm Brussels and house bacon, lobster bisque or honey crisp apple salad; for mains, there’s swordfish, pan-seared chicken or beef shoulder tender. And a range of desserts are offered.
Corto Lima will offer vegetables en escabeche, fresh heart of palm aguachilies or elote for appetizers; arepa, plantain empanada, huitlacoche quesadilla and black beans and rice for a second course; and a bolis trio (Mexican popsicles) for dessert.
Distilled on Second Street will have gazpacho or a salad, followed by wild caught salmon or grilled pork loin. For dessert, there’s seasonal ice cream or strawberry tiramisu.
Dudley’s on Short will offer chilled corn soup or watermelon salad; whole roasted heritage pork loin, slow cooked salmon or fresh tagliatella pasta. For dessert, there will be either homemade Staci Cake or Key lime pot de creme.
Holly Hill Inn in Midway will serve local tomatoes and fresh cheese, followed by stuffed rainbow trout, with white chocolate pot de creme for dessert.
Honeywood will serve heirloom tomato salad, marinated Stone Cross pork chops and bourbon chocolate pecan pie.
Lockbox at the 21c will offer a choice of salad or gazpacho, followed by either smoked brisket or pan roasted salmon. For dessert, pick from raspberry panna cotta or fried chocolate doughnuts.
Merrick Inn will offer, for appetizers, either grouper fingers, Trick’s beer cheese, Merrick’s fried calamari or artichoke & rock shrimp dip. For mains, there’s walleye pike, grilled 12-ounce smoked pork chop, fresh Atlantic salmon or margherita chicken. Desserts include Cannon’s bread pudding, tiramisu, cookie crunch strawberry shortcake or mountain pie.
OBC Kitchen will offer, for appetizers, crispy fried oysters, bacon in a glass, pimento cheese or kale and quinoa salad. For entrees, there’s maple pork belly tacos, wood grilled mahi, or Blackhawk Farm Wagyu pimento cheese sliders. For dessert choose from bourbon honey pecan-bacon cheesecake or berries & amaretto anglaise.
