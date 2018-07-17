New sports bar and restaurant joining Matt Jones’ KSBar and Grille location

Construction is under way for Matt Jones’ KSBar and Grille on South Broadway, as well as the restaurant going in next door: Lexington’s first Tilted Kilt.

The University of Kentucky-themed sports bar will occupy the left patio and bar of the building at 1030 South Broadway, while the Tilted Kilt, an Irish/Scottish-themed sports pub, will occupy the right side, including an enclosed patio area, according to owner Jamie Daniel.

Daniel also is an investor in Jones’ KSBar, an offshoot of his popular Kentucky Sports Radio network. He and his wife, Jessica, own the Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery in Franklin, Tenn., and are building another in Nashville. They also own other restaurants.

KSBar and Grille is scheduled to open around Aug. 27, Daniel said. The Tilted Kilt will open in October.

Work continued Tuesday morning on the Tilted Kilt and KSBar and Grille which are going in the former Saddle Ridge/District Sport & Tap location at 1030 South Broadway.

Tilted Kilts are “the Best Looking Sports Pub You’ve Ever Seen,” according to their corporate statement, known for the kilt-wearing servers, cold beer and TVs as well as the food.

While the two bars will be side by side, they won’t be connected, although they will share kitchen space, Daniel said.

The menus will differ, too.

KSBar’s menu will feature burgers, wings and barbecue, while the Tilted Kilt will have a broader menu with salads, wraps, sandwiches and Brit-themed entrees such as shepherd’s pie and beer-battered fish and chips, according to Monique Harpole, the general manager for both restaurants.

The two restaurants will play off each other but won’t compete, she said.





Kentucky Sports Radio staff, who are involved in KSBar, have been testing items for their menu, according to social media posts.

We tried our food for the first time last night and we think you're going to love it! pic.twitter.com/GDY4fyBqTZ — KSBar and Grille (@KSBarAndGrille) July 11, 2018

Each restaurants will have seating for more than 200 and will be family friendly, with TV-covered walls and beer taps. And there will be a separate room for private parties that can be reserved through either restaurant.

The Tilted Kilt also will have pool tables and dart boards for sports fans

KSBar also will have an outdoor dining area with a Wildcat blue and white patio cover, Daniel said.

Matt Jones, host of Kentucky Sports Radio, is opening a UK-themed sports bar in Lexington in August.

Jones has said that he plans to feature Wildcat memorabilia on the walls and around the bar, which he hopes will become the ultimate Kentucky sports bar.

“Our hope is it becomes the number one spot in Lexington to watch all sports,” Jones said in April when he announced the location for his bar.

Kentucky Sports Radio also will have offices on the second floor of the building, at the front of the bars, on a second floor being installed where the vats sat for Lexington City Brewery years ago.