Two Lexington restaurants pair up for salad, gourmet pops

DV8 Kitchen, recently profiled in the New York Times for its efforts to help people recovering from addictions, is holding an evening event to raise money for the DV8 Kitchen Foundation.
The Lexington restaurant, usually open only for breakfast and lunch, is pairing with Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen for one night only, from 5 to 9 p.m. on July 25.
The menu for the evening will include salads, available in a bowl or in a DV8 Kitchen “pockette” of bread. Also on the menu: Vinaigrette’s gourmet nectar ice pops, as well as Vinaigrette’s signature lemonades.
Proceeds from the night will go to expand DV8 Kitchen’s efforts to employ and train workers who are in recovery.
Comments