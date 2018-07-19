AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
Restaurant News & Reviews

McDonald’s is offering free fries on Fridays for the rest of 2018. What’s the catch?

By Mike Stunson

July 19, 2018 08:04 AM

If you like McDonald’s fries, they have a deal for you that could keep you coming back every Friday.

The fast-food chain is offering free medium fries on Fridays for the remainder of 2018. All you have to do is download the McDonald’s app and make a minimum $1 purchase.

And for the lovers of McDonald’s sweet tea and their Coke that just seems to be better than everyone else’s, you can get a free soft drink with a $1 purchase on the app on Thursdays. Each offer works only once per day.

McDonald’s is clearly taking thirsty Thursday and Fry-day to another level, but it’s all part of their push toward getting customers to use their app. Last fall, 30 million people had downloaded the app and 9 million were active users, and they’re hoping for plenty more, according to Inc.com.

They are offering more app-only deals, which can be found on its website.

