Cupcake bakery opening: Strawberry lemonade or key lime?

If you’ve been looking for a good excuse to check out all the new activity on and around National Avenue, here you go: Make-A-Cake Cupcake Bar will open Aug. 5.
From 1 to 4 p.m., the bakery will have a grand opening with free samples. It specializes in cupcakes with unique flavors, fillings and icings. They also makes waffles made with cake batter in the same flavors, such as key lime, red velvet and more. Kids and grownups can select their flavors and toppings.
Make-A-Cake Cupcake Bar was started in Atlanta by sisters from Lexington. Keysha Cuyler, Yvonne Robinson and Natasha Hickman opened the bakery outside Atlanta in Douglasville after Yvonne’s twin Yvette Lee died in 2009. Yvette had been the baker in the family, Cuyler said. But after she died, the others picked up the spatula and began baking for friends, taking cupcakes to colleagues and winning rave reviews.
Now they are bringing the concept to 740 National Avenue, Suite 130. It’s a building that is being redeveloped by owner Walker Properties and will include several more female-owned businesses, including bridal shop The White Dress of Lexington and design firm Maple & Murphy.
