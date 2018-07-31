Get ready, Skyline Chili lovers. The new restaurant has set an opening date.

Chili lovers, start your engines.
Lexington’s first Skyline Chili is scheduled to open August 27, according to a spokeswoman for the Cincinnati-based chili chain’s franchisee.
The Skyline Chili is located on 2850 Richmond Road outside New Circle. It will seat 132 and feature the restaurant’s first double-lane drive-through.
Amy Leigh, a spokeswoman for Holland Restaurant Group, the largest franchise owner of Skyline, said that the company recently broke ground on its LaRosa’s Italian restaurant next door to Skyline. LaRosa’s is known for its pizza, calzones and “rondos,” rounds of pizza dough with sauce and cheese.
Both Skyline and LaRosa’s are Cincinnati favorites. Skyline has a cult following on social media and is known for its “Cincinnati-style” chili that includes cinnamon and is served atop spaghetti noodles.
“We can’t wait to share our love of Skyline with Lexington,” Leigh said.
