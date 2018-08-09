One of the top food halls in America? Travel Channel says we have one.

Lexington’s dining scene has won more national recognition. The Travel Channel has named The Barn at The Summit at Fritz Farm one of the 10 most delicious food halls in America.
The Barn is in good company: Others on the list include Melrose Market in Seattle, La Centrale Food Hall in Miami, Grand Central Market in Los Angeles and Great Northern Food Hall in New York.
However, the Travel Channel thinks The Barn has “more than two dozen vendors.” That would make it the scale of major city food halls such as Ponce City Market in Atlanta. The Barn has closer to seven.
But, The Barn does hold the distinction of being the first Kentucky food hall; it opened in 2017 in the middle of a new upscale shopping center with dozens of new-to-market restaurants and stores.
The Travel Channel liked Lexington’s mix of vendors, which include Atomic Ramen, Athenian Grill, Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream, La Petite Creperie, Pasture by Marksbury Farm, Smithtown Seafood, Whiskey Bear, and Kentucky for Kentucky’s pop-up shop.
Comments