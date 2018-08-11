Pro-tips for going to the Crave Food +Music Fest

Fayette County PVA and foodie extraordinaire David O’Neil tells us his tips for attending the Crave Food + Music Festival, Aug. 11 and 12 at Masterson Station Park in Lexington.
By
Couple marries at Coba

Restaurant News & Reviews

Couple marries at Coba

Two days before Christmas in 2014, Marine Adam Weber married Lyndsey Childers at Coba Cocina in Lexington. After other wedding plans fell through, a last-minute decision to marry at the restaurant occurred while Weber was on leave.