The founder and creator of Crave is opening her own restaurant

Robbie Morgan, who created the Crave Food + Music Festival, left the event a couple years ago and is set to open her own place, J. Gumbo's on Limestone, in September, with a grand opening in October.
Couple marries at Coba

Two days before Christmas in 2014, Marine Adam Weber married Lyndsey Childers at Coba Cocina in Lexington. After other wedding plans fell through, a last-minute decision to marry at the restaurant occurred while Weber was on leave.