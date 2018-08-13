Richmond Road Chick-fil-A announces opening date. You could win a year’s worth of meals.

Chick-fil-A will open its long-anticipated restaurant on Richmond Road on Aug. 23, the company said in a Monday release.
The restaurant is located in front of Southland Christian Church’s Richmond Road campus. Chick-fil-A, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary of being in Kentucky, has hired 65 employees for the new store.
The Chick-fil-A replaces an Applebee’s restaurant that was demolished earlier this year in that location. Roderick Long is the franchisee, opening his second Chick-fil-A.
The restaurant will have its traditional overnight First 100 Campout party in its parking lot at 2299 Richmond Road starting at 6 a.m. on Aug. 22. Up to 100 adults will win a digital offer card with a year of free Chick-fil-A meals.
Chick-fil-A said in its release that the First 100 event has given away more than $34 million in its 14-year history.
Chick-fil-A already has Lexington stores at Hamburg Place, Nicholasville Road, on the University of Kentucky campus, Harrodsburg Road and in Fayette Mall’s food court.
Nearby, the Skyline Chili at 2850 Richmond Road will open on August 27. The LaRosa’s planned next to the chili restaurant is under construction.
The Richmond Road Chick-fil-A is one of 129 to be built nationwide this year. Lexington’s first Chick-fil-A opened in 1980 at Fayette Mall, according to the company’s release.
