Lots of new restaurants opening. And how to get tickets to KSBar’s exclusive event.

Lexington, we hope you’re hungry, because a bunch of new restaurants are expected to open by the end of the month.
▪ First up: Chick-fil-A. The long-awaited Chick-fil-A at 2299 Richmond Road opens today and dozens were already camping out Wednesday for the chance to win free food and other prizes.
Expect a traffic jam but the restaurant has a double drive-through lane that can handle 180 cars an hour, and it will be open 6:30 am. to 10 p.m. every day except for Sunday.
And if you really just can’t wait for your chicken sandwich and waffle fries, the Chick-fil-A in the University of Kentucky student center has reopened, too. And there is one at Hamburg and at Fayette Mall.
▪ Next: Skyline Chili will open at 2850 Richmond Road on Monday. There will be a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. and the doors will open at 10 a.m. when fans of the Cincinnati-style chili can finally satisfy their cheesy dog cravings. Skyline will have 132 seats inside. A LaRosa’s Pizzeria and a new First Watch will be opening alongside the restaurant later.
▪ Later on Monday: Sedona Taphouse also will open Monday at 3600 Palomar Centre Drive. The grand opening at 4 p.m. will be a fundraiser for The Nest, which provides a safe place for education, counseling, and support to families.
“The Nest is a staple in the Lexington community and offers an array of programs for women, children and families in crisis,” said Sedona Taphouse owner Eric Farber. “All our proceeds from opening night will go to them.”
Sedona Taphouse features hundreds of craft beers, hand-cut steaks, and seafood. It will be open for lunch and dinner daily and serve brunch on Sundays, too.
▪ On Aug. 29-30: KSBar and Grille, the Kentucky-centric sports bar from Matt Jones and the Kentucky Sports Radio crew will open. Jones said that they plan to hold a ticketed launch for loyal longtime listeners on Thursday night. He’ll be giving away tickets on next week’s shows, Jones said. And he’ll be at Chick-fil-A on its opening day giving out KSBar tickets, too.
KSBar, which will feature burgers, wings, and upscale sports bar food, will open to the public 11 a.m. Friday and will have special events for the UK home opener and Labor Day.
▪ And on Aug. 31: Grimes’s Fast Food (formerly known as Richie’s) is tentatively scheduled to open at 4248 Saron Drive. Owner Geoffrey Grimes said he decided to rename the restaurants in honor of his two sons, who will be running them, but the food will stay the same great spicy chicken and fish, with hearty sides.
The restaurants will no longer be affiliated with Richie’s of Cincinnati, he said.
