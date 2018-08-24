Is the new Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken restaurant finally about to hatch?

Downtown Lexington is about to get spicier: Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is inching closer to opening.
After facing “every issue you can think of,” co-owner Gus Oyler said he is reluctant to put a actual date on when the new restaurant at 321 East Vine will finally arrive.
“When people see the signs, the awnings, the mural ... they will know it’s close,” Oyler said Thursday.
The neon Gus’s sign is expected to be installed Friday; the mural by Lexington artist Pierce Birdsong has begun.
Oyler and his business partner, Will Ferguson, originally intended to open in January. Then March ... and now they will only say “soon.”
The Memphis-based chain specializes in spicy but not too hot chicken, with fresh sides and homestyle pies. This location, at least, also will have a liquor license so you can get a beer to wash it down.
The restaurant will be behind Carson’s, at the East end of Main and Vine.
