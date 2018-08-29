Cookie dough shop coming to Lexington; another Orange Leaf closes

If you’re the kind of person who just can’t resist cookie dough, a new sweet shop opening in Lexington is for you.
NoBaked Cookie Dough will be coming to 3735 Palomar Centre Drive where Orange Leaf yogurt was. It’s scheduled to open in October, with a grand opening planned for noon on Oct. 13.
The Orange Leaf closed on Monday according to a post on the site’s Facebook page. The store’s phone number still had a recorded message from Coach Cal reminding people to “bleed blue and eat orange.” The Orange Leaf on Romany Road closed a year ago.
This the first franchise for the cookie dough chain launched last fall in Nashville by owner Megan Feeman. She also opened a store in Louisville in March, according to a press release.
The shop is planning on a soft-opening the week before the grand opening which will depend on construction and permitting, Feeman said.
Meanwhile, the cookie dough concept is taking off, with another location opening in Nashville.
The menu includes nine flavors such as chocolate chip, brownie batter chip, confetti sugar, peanut butter, snickerdoodle and more. All are made with heat-treated flour and no eggs so they are safe to eat raw, according to the website. There also are lots of topping options. Or you can go all-out and get the “Half-Baked Sundae,” made with warm cookie dough, two scoops of ice cream and chocolate syrup.
You can also get pints of cookie dough to go. Vegan options are available, with gluten-free versions in the works.
This summer the business added milkshakes. “They’re cookie dough milkshakes, you pick your flavor and add ice cream, and people have been loving those,” she said.
