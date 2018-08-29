Long-awaited Lexington steakhouse files permit to begin construction

Jeff Ruby is ready to plant a steakhouse on top of the spot he once called “the largest sinkhole in America.”
On Monday, the Cincinnati-based restaurant owner applied for a permit to build a Jeff Ruby Steakhouse at City Center, formerly known as CentrePointe.
The restaurant will be 10,000-plus square feet and cost “many millions” to build,” said owner Jeff Ruby.
Construction will begin Oct. 1 and there are plans to open April 1, said Britney Ruby Miller, president of Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment.
“We’ll have about 350 seats,” Miller said. “The Wildcat Room and the Bourbon Room, an homage for the distillers. ... The bar will be same footprint as in Louisville and Nashville, so a big horseshoe with a stage.”
She said it also will have the largest patio of they’ve ever done.
“We really are so excited about Lexington, and our future guests and that great.”
The steakhouse will anchor the southeast corner of the new 2-acre development, which also will have a Marriott Hotel and a Marriott Residence Inn, a Starbucks, offices and luxury condominiums.
Jeff Ruby’s will be on the corner of Vine Street and Limestone, with an entrance off Vine.
According to his website, the restaurant will open in 2019.
There are Jeff Ruby Steakhouses in Cincinnati, Louisville, Nashville and Columbus, Ohio.
In 2016, Ruby told the Herald-Leader that he envisioned the Lexington restaurant as a “tribute to Keeneland and to UK basketball ... What we have on the drawing board, the people are Lexington are going to love ... I put my heart and soul into this thing.”
Comments