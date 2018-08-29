New concessions, prices coming for Wildcat football games

New food items are coming to Kroger Stadium for Wildcat football games this year, along with changes designed to get fans back in their seats faster. The first game of the season is Saturday at 3:30 p.m. against Central Michigan.
The west concourse will feature several local Lexington favorites:
▪ Athenian Grill will be inside gates 6/7, serving Greek fare including lamb and beef feta-stuffed sausage; vegetarian, chicken and classic gyros; vegetarian Mediterranean pie; and baklava on the menu.
▪ Atomic Ramen will be inside gate 4, serving Asian-inspired cuisine, starting with a bao bun with fried pork belly.
▪ Louisiana Passion will be inside gate 9, serving Louisiana favorites.
There still will be other concessions such as Kroger Simple Truth, Papa John’s Pizza, Kettle Masters and Dippin’ Dots around the stadium, along with funnel cakes, cotton candy, German roasted nuts and other goodies.
With the additional specialty vendors, regular concession stands will focus on “a more limited, traditional concessions menu to enhance speed of service,” according to a news release from UK athletics.
And there will be one other big change: prices will be adjusted to even dollar amounts “to eliminate the need for loose change,” UK said.
So maybe lines will move faster this year, apparently a big bone of contention with Wildcat fans.
If not, UK Athletics and Aramark say they want to hear about it; you can submit feedback to BBNFirst@uky.edu.
