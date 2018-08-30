DV8 Kitchen expands. New bakery will supply breads to more Lexington restaurants.

DV8 Kitchen, a restaurant that also specializes in helping people in recovery, is expanding beyond its location on South Broadway.
The social enterprise business, which was profiled in the New York Times recently, has had so much demand for the breads and baked goods that DV8 has begun making all of its wholesale baked goods at a second location.
DV8 Kitchen founder Rob Perez said that last week DV8 Bakery began baking at the commercial kitchen “incubator” connected to the Pasta Garage on Delaware Avenue.
The additional space will allow the bakery to grow its wholesale business, Perez said. It makes small batch breads with no preservatives, including brioche buns (full size and sliders), croissants, sourdough bread, southern biscuits, cinnamon rolls, hoagie buns and baguettes.
Already, Perez said, they are supplying Honeywood, OBC Kitchen, Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen, the Red Mile, J. Render’s and Saul Good Restaurant & Pub as well as DV8 Kitchen.
The kitchen is funded in part by the non-profit DV8 Kitchen Vocational Training Foundation which hopes to train and employ more second-chance employees in the baking trade. Perez said that he hopes to triple sales in the next 12 months and double employment from five full-time bakers to 10.
The DV8 Foundation will hold a DV8 K Run on Saturday at Keeneland, beginning at 8 a.m. There will be an 8K run, a 4K run/walk and a 1K kids’ dash. You can sign up in advance online or the day of the race at Keeneland.
Comments