Matt Jones says KSBar won’t be kicking off the season with the Cats

Matt Jones and the crew of Kentucky Sports Radio have called an audible on the much-anticipated opening of the new KSBar and Grille.
Jones tweeted Friday night that the bar would not be open for Saturday’s University of Kentucky football home opener against Central Michigan University. Jones said the bar plans to open early next week.
“Some bad news,” Jones tweeted. “We came just a few hours short of getting what we needed to open @KSBarAndGrille tomorrow.”
“We are disappointed about it but will make it up next weekend,” he wrote.
KSR Editor Tyler Thompson shared the tweet, adding “It’s worth the wait, I promise. We want to make sure it’s 100 before inviting you guys in.”
The family-friendly bar, at 1030 South Broadway, aims to become the go-to spot for UK sports fans. Jones had said previously that he had hoped to open on Thursday.
A Tilted Kilt sports pub is coming to the adjoining space.
