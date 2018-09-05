Lexington brewpub closed for nonpayment of taxes

Life Brewpub, a restaurant and brewery just off Richmond Road, has been closed by the state.
A sign posted on the door says the business has been “closed by order of the Franklin Circuit Court for nonpayment of taxes owed to the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”
According to court records, a judgment was entered against Life Brewpub for $244,612.27 in taxes, penalties, interest and fees dating to Aug. 22. Documents in the court filing state the Department of Revenue alleged taxes on beer and malt beverages, sales taxes and tax withholding for employees were not properly paid, in some cases dating back to 2015.
It’s unclear exactly when Life Brewpub was closed. The order to close the business was entered on Aug. 22.
Life Brewpub owner Nathan Harrison did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Life Brewpub opened in June 2016 with plans to serve breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as offer several brewed-on-site beers.
