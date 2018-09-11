Bluegrass Hospitality opening new restaurant in Nicholasville

Bluegrass Hospitality’s latest restaurant will be opening soon.
Drake’s in Brannon Crossing will have its grand opening on Sept. 25.
The restaurant’s menu will feature “smashed” burgers and fries, craft beer and upscale bar food including sliders, salads and chili, and Aqua Sushi. Drake’s also regularly participates in the popular Lexington Burger Week.
Construction on the restaurant at East Brannon and Lancer Drive began in 2017.
This will be the 10th Drake’s; there are locations in Lexington; Louisville (two); Florence; Indianapolis; Huntsville, Ala.; and Franklin, Knoxville and Bristol, Tenn.
Owned by Brian McCarty and Bruce Drake, BHG also has the restaurant concepts Malone’s, Harry’s American Bar & Grill, Aqua Sushi, OBC Kitchen and Malone’s Prime Events & Receptions.
