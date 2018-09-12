Joella’s has a new dish to stand in line for at the next food truck festival

If you like chicken and waffles, brace yourself, because Joella’s Hot Chicken has taken this classic dish mobile with the new Cluck Cone.
It’s a savory waffle cone filled with two jumbo chicken tenders and creamy mac and cheese, with a sauce of your choice and pickles. You can get the chicken as spicy as you like: Full-on “Fire-in-Da-Hole” hot or just go Southern, with no heat at all. Sounds perfect to go with a Pie in a Jar or Fried Nutella Poppers.
The cone will be fixture on the menu at Joella’s new food truck, launching in late September. The food truck will travel to festivals and events in Lexington, Louisville, Cincinnati, Indianapolis and surrounding areas, serving several entrees, sides and desserts.
But for the next six weeks, you can get the cone at all six Joella’s store locations, including the one in Lexington at the corner of Tate’s Creek and Cochran roads.
Joella’s has grown to six restaurants since it first opened its flagship store in 2015, said Christina Happel, regional vice president of operations for Schulte Restaurant Group, in a news release.
