Original Logan’s Roadhouse building is coming down. Here’s what’s going up.

The building that housed the original Logan’s Roadhouse is being demolished.
The restaurant on South Broadway closed in August 2017. The chain, which was founded in Lexington, went into bankruptcy in 2016. It emerged later that year with plans to close at least 18 under-performing restaurants.
Now, instead of a new restaurant coming into that spot, there will be yet another car wash.
Time to Shine, based in Tennessee, will begin building one there are soon as the old Logan’s is gone.
The new car wash should be open by mid-January, said Mike Roper, Time to Shine owner. His company bought the property earlier this year.
It’s one of six locations the chain is opening around Lexington, he said. Three are opening now on Richmond Road, Grey Lag Way and in Georgetown; one on Sharkey Way will be opening in November and another is coming to Brannon Crossing next year, Roper said.
Will that be enough? “We’ll see what the market can bear,” he said.
Another chain, Rainstorm, also is opening several new car washes around town.
There are still two Logan’s Roadhouse locations in Lexington, if you’re dying to eat peanuts out of bucket and throw the shells on the floor while you wait for your steak: One in Hamburg on Pavilion Way and one near Fayette Mall on Rojay Drive.
