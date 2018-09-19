Vacant Fayette Mall restaurant coming down; new one being built

Outback Steakhouse on Nicholasville Road apparently is moving. But only up the road.
Bloomin’ Brands has signed a lease for the former Oak Springs Grill/Abuela’s restaurant space at Fayette Mall, confirmed Sarah Enlow, mall marketing director.
Bloomin’ Brands plans to demolish the existing structure attached to the mall and build a new Outback restaurant from the ground up, according to a permit application filed with the city.
It’s unclear what will happen to the existing Outback Steakhouse building at 127 West Tiverton Way. A representative of Bloomin’ Brands did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Besides the Australian-themed steakhouse, Bloomin’ Brands also operates Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Cheeseburger in Paradise.
Oak Springs Grill closed in the spring of 2017, about a year after it opened. It had been meant to be the first of a new chain from Food Concepts International, which also owns Abuelo’s Mexican restaurant. They closed the mall’s Abuelo’s to refit it with dark woods and bourbon barrel heads for the Oak Springs look.
