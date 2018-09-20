Sushi, hibachi place expanding with new restaurant near Fayette Mall

A restaurateur who opened his first Lexington location nine months ago based on a concept of half-price sushi and drive-through hibachi specials is expanding.
Johnny Lin, who opened Sakura on Winchester Road in November, is renovating the former Smashburger spot at 3695 Nicholasville Road for a new restaurant.
His second Sakura location will be more of a full-service, sit-down restaurant rather than fast-food like the one on Winchester, Lin said.
The food will be a little more expensive and of a slightly higher quality, Lin said.
The second Sakura Hibachi and Sushi will open in about two months, Lin said. And it might not be the last one.
“We may open more, maybe in the campus area,” Lin said. “We’re doing very well on Winchester road, busy every day. That’s why we’re coming to Nicholasville Road. That’s the best location in Lexington.”
Smashburger closed in August; the Nicholasville Road restaurant was the last location of the gourmet burger chain in Lexington. A sign posted on the door said “financial considerations” forced the restaurant to close its doors.
