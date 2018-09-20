Belle’s Cocktail House building burns in downtown Lexington

The building housing Belle's Cocktail House caught fire Friday morning in downtown Lexington.
Belle’s Cocktail House set to reopen after blazing fire.

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

September 20, 2018 01:43 PM

Belle’s Cocktail House announced it is reopening Friday after a fire caused it to close for nearly a month.

The fire occurred Aug. 24 with flames shooting 20 to 30 feet in the air in downtown Lexington. But the damage wasn’t as bad as it seemed for the Lexington bar that has been in operation for five years.

Co-owner Justin Thompson said the quick response from the Lexington Fire Department saved the building. The fire was contained to the third-floor roof patio and so was the damage.

A cause of the fire has not been disclosed.

Belle’s, located at 156 Market Street, will reopen its bar and rooftop Friday at 5 p.m. and will offer plenty of drink specials. Showing a sense of humor, Belle’s is offering discounts on Fireball, smoked peach old fashions and 4-alarm spicy margaritas.

